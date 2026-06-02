New Jersey primary election results 2026

The Brief Primary Election Overview: New Jersey's primary election features a crowded field of Democratic and Republican candidates vying for their party's nomination in several races. Closed primary: New Jersey operates under a closed primary system, which means only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote for their respective party's nominees. Tracking Results: Election results for both parties are available here.



New Jersey held primary elections on Tuesday for several major congressional races, including a Republican effort to unseat Sen. Cory Booker.

JUMP TO: US SENATE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY CANDIDATES

Live NJ primary election results: US Senate

By the numbers:

The AP projects that Justin Murphy has won the Republican primary election.

Live NJ primary election results: US House

Dig deeper:

Four Republicans are running to unseat Democrat Sen. Cory Booker in November. Booker has served New Jersey in Congress since 2013, and is running unopposed in Tuesday's primary.

Robert Lebovics

Robert Lebovics is an otolaryngologist currently serving as the co-director of Hackensack Meridian Health’s Advanced Lung and Airway Center in Edison. According to his biography, "Dr. Bob" was born and raised in the Bronx and went to college in Queens and med school in Brooklyn.

His campaign focuses on lowering costs — particularly in the healthcare sector — protecting Social Security and responsible regulation of artificial intelligence.

Justin Murphy

Murphy ran for Senate in 2024, coming in third in the Republican primary behind Christine Serrano-Glassner and eventual nominee Curtis Bashaw.

Murphy’s platform calls for major tax and educational reforms, including completely abolishing the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Department of Education and making the Department of Government Efficiency permanent. He also wants to bolster both the southern and northern borders and "track" visa holders.

Richard Tabor

Richard Tabor is a veteran who served more than a decade in the U.S. Army and National Guard. After his military service, Tabor went on to be a New Jersey State Police trooper.

Tabor says he wants to cut costs for New Jerseyans, by pushing for things like price transparency on healthcare bills, eliminating federal regulations for small businesses and more domestic energy production.

Alex Zdan

Alex Zdan is a former political reporter for News 12 New Jersey, and has made television appearances on other networks. Zdan's campaign website says he's "fighting for a secure border, energy independence, and safe communities."

He's also pushing for lowering the cost of prescription drugs and healthcare, saying he will "unshackle Americans from the abusive healthcare companies." Additionally, Zdan has voiced his support for ICE, gun rights, and voter ID.