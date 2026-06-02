New Jersey primary election 2026: Winners, losers in Democrat and Republican races
NEW JERSEY - Track the New Jersey primary election results below for both Democratic and Republican races.
Live NJ primary election results: US Senate
By the numbers:
The AP projects that Justin Murphy has won the Republican primary election.
Live NJ primary election results: US House
District 1 primary
Donald Norcross is running unopposed on the Democrat side; Damon Galdo is running unopposed on the Republican side.
District 2 primary
The AP has projected Zack Mullock will win his race; Jeff Van Drew is running unopposed on the Republican side.
District 3 primary
Herb Conoway is running unopposed on the Democrat side; the AP has projected that Michael P. McGuire has won his race.
District 4 primary
The AP has projected that Rachel Peace has won her race; Christopher Smith is running unopposed on the Republican side.
District 5 primary
Josh Gottheimer is running unopposed on the Democrat side; Sean Kirrane is running unopposed on the Republican side.
District 6 primary
The AP has projected that Frank Pallone Jr. has won his race; Hillary Herzig is running unopposed on the Republican side.
District 7 primary
The AP has projected Rebecca Bennett has won her race; Thomas Kean Jr. is running unopposed on the Republican side.
District 8 primary
The AP has projected that Rob Menendez has won his race.
District 9 primary
Nelida Pou is running unopposed on the Democrat side; the AP has not projected a winner on the Republican side yet.
District 10 primary
The AP has projected that LaMonica McIver has won her race; Carmen Bucco is running unopposed on the Republican side.
District 11 primary
The AP has projected that Analilia Mejia has won her race; Joe Hathaway is running unopposed on the Republican side.
District 12 primary
The AP has projected that Adam Hamawy has won his race; Gregg Mele is running unopposed on the Republican side.