New Jersey primary election 2026: Winners, losers in Democrat and Republican races

The Brief Primary Election overview: New Jersey's primary election features a crowded field of Democratic and Republican candidates vying for their party's nomination in several races. Closed primary: New Jersey operates under a closed primary system, which means only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote for their respective party's nominees. Tracking Results: Election results for both parties are available here.



Track the New Jersey primary election results below for both Democratic and Republican races.

Live NJ primary election results: US Senate

By the numbers:

The AP projects that Justin Murphy has won the Republican primary election.

Live NJ primary election results: US House

District 1 primary

Donald Norcross is running unopposed on the Democrat side; Damon Galdo is running unopposed on the Republican side.

District 2 primary

The AP has projected Zack Mullock will win his race; Jeff Van Drew is running unopposed on the Republican side.

District 3 primary

Herb Conoway is running unopposed on the Democrat side; the AP has projected that Michael P. McGuire has won his race.

District 4 primary

The AP has projected that Rachel Peace has won her race; Christopher Smith is running unopposed on the Republican side.

District 5 primary

Josh Gottheimer is running unopposed on the Democrat side; Sean Kirrane is running unopposed on the Republican side.

District 6 primary

The AP has projected that Frank Pallone Jr. has won his race; Hillary Herzig is running unopposed on the Republican side.

District 7 primary

The AP has projected Rebecca Bennett has won her race; Thomas Kean Jr. is running unopposed on the Republican side.

District 8 primary

The AP has projected that Rob Menendez has won his race.

District 9 primary

Nelida Pou is running unopposed on the Democrat side; the AP has not projected a winner on the Republican side yet.

District 10 primary

The AP has projected that LaMonica McIver has won her race; Carmen Bucco is running unopposed on the Republican side.

District 11 primary

The AP has projected that Analilia Mejia has won her race; Joe Hathaway is running unopposed on the Republican side.

District 12 primary

The AP has projected that Adam Hamawy has won his race; Gregg Mele is running unopposed on the Republican side.