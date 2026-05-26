How to vote in the 2026 New Jersey primary election

The Brief Early voting for New Jersey's primary election runs until Sunday, May 31. Polls are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday, but only from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. New Jersey enacted legislation that allows in-person early voting back in 2021.



Early voting for the New Jersey 2026 primary election is underway, meaning residents will be deciding Democratic and Republican candidates in several races.

When, where to cast early vote

What you can do:

Registered New Jersey voters can cast early votes for the state's upcoming primary – New Jersey enacted legislation that allows in-person early voting in 2021.

"Early Voting" signage outside the Montclair Municipal Building on the first day of early voting in Montclair, New Jersey, US, on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. Mejia is one of 11 Democrats vying to fill the House seat vacated by Mikie Sherrill, New Jersey Expand

This early voting period will run until Sunday, May 31. Polls are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday, but only from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Early voting polling locations can be found here. Residents can use the New Jersey Voter Information Portal to find their specific polling location.

Candidates running in the primary

What You Should Know:

There is currently one seat in the Senate up for grabs in New Jersey. Of the five candidates, four are Republicans:

Sen. Cory Booker is running unopposed for reelection.

Conversely, there are over 50 people running for a seat in the House of Representatives – the candidate list in its entirety can be read below: