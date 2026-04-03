How to vote in New Jersey's upcoming special election: Early voting, mail-in

The Brief Early voting for New Jersey's approaching special election begins on April 6. Voters can also vote on Election Day, April 16, or send their ballot in by mail. Here's everything residents should know about the process.



Early voting for New Jersey's approaching special election begins on April 6. Here's everything residents should know about the process.

BRIDGEWATER, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 31: "I Voted" stickers are seen on a table during early voting on October 31, 2025 in Bridgewater, New Jersey. Republican candidate, assembly member Jack Ciattarelli will face off against Democrat Rep. Mikie Sherrill Expand

Voting breakdown for NJ-11

What we know:

Voters can also vote on Election Day or send their ballot in by mail.

MORE: EARLY VOTING | ELECTION DAY | MAIL-IN VOTING

For voters that would prefer to vote before Election Day, early voting starts on April 6 and ends on April 14. Polling sites will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

HOBOKEN, NJ - OCTOBER 26: People stand in line as they wait to vote on the first day of early voting in Hudson County on October 26, 2024, in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) Expand

New Jersey's official statewide site has a tool that voters can use to locate the polling site closest to them.

The general special election will be held on April 16. Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To mail in a voting ballot, residents must fill out an online application and submit it to their county clerk.

After completing their mail-in ballot, voters can choose whether they want to send it via mail, return it to their local county's Board of Elections Office or drop it off in a secure drop box location.

Voters who opt to vote via mail must postmark their ballot either on or before 8 p.m. on Election Day.