Live NJ-11 special election results: Analilia Mejia wins, AP projects

The Brief Democrat Analilia Mejia has won the special election to fill Gov. Sherrill's former seat in Congress, according to The Associated Press. Mejia beat Republican candidate Joe Hathaway. Mejia will now represent New Jersey's 11th Congressional District (NJ-11), which covers parts of Essex, Morris and Passaic counties.



Democrat Analilia Mejia has won the special election to fill New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill's former seat in Congress, according to The Associated Press.

Mejia will now represent New Jersey's 11th Congressional District (NJ-11), which covers parts of Essex, Morris and Passaic counties.

The seat was made vacant after Sherrill resigned following her election as governor in November of last year.

Live NJ-11 special election results

By the numbers:

Polling places were open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The backstory:

Sherrill represented NJ-11 from 2019 to 2025.