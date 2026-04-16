Live NJ-11 special election results: Analilia Mejia wins, AP projects
NEW JERSEY - Democrat Analilia Mejia has won the special election to fill New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill's former seat in Congress, according to The Associated Press.
Mejia will now represent New Jersey's 11th Congressional District (NJ-11), which covers parts of Essex, Morris and Passaic counties.
The seat was made vacant after Sherrill resigned following her election as governor in November of last year.
Live NJ-11 special election results
By the numbers:
Polling places were open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The backstory:
Sherrill represented NJ-11 from 2019 to 2025.
The Source: This article includes information from several official New Jersey websites and candidates' campaign websites. Results from The Associated Press are also included.