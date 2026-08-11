Ned Lamont wins Connecticut Democratic primary for governor, AP projects
CONNECTICUT - Ned Lamont has won the Connecticut Democratic primary for governor, the AP projects.
Who is Ned Lamont?
What we know:
Gov. Ned Lamont began his first term in 2019, and was then reelected in 2022. He previously owned his own small business, operating in the telecoms field.
The governor touts that his accomplishments over the course of his two terms include capping insulin costs at $25 per month, creating debt-free community college for state residents and signing new AI regulations over the past year.
Lamont's platform for 2026
Dig deeper:
Lamont highlights affordability on his campaign website, and also includes other issues like:
- Implementing universal pre-k
- Lowering health insurance premiums for middle and low-class families
- Permanently preserving 21% of the state as open space
Endorsements
The governor's run for reelection has been endorsed by many political officials, including:
- Connecticut Attorney General William Tong
- Sen. Chris Murphy
- Rep. Joe Courtney
The Source: This article includes information from Gov. Ned Lamont's campaign website, as well as some state official websites.