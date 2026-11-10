The Brief A potential nor'easter is expected to bring mostly rain to New York City from Thursday into Friday. Accumulating snow is most likely in the higher elevations of northern New York and New England and parts of the Appalachians. Much colder air arrives Friday, with highs in the 30s and 40s and lows in the 20s across parts of the Northeast.



If you were hoping the late-week nor’easter would bring the first snowflakes of the season to your neighborhood, the latest forecasts aren’t on your side. New York City is expected to see mostly rain, wind and a big chill.

When is it going to snow?

What we know:

An area of low pressure will come together over the Ohio Valley late Wednesday, then head toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast by late Thursday, bringing widespread rain across the East. The accumulating snow is expected mainly in the higher elevations of New England and the interior Northeast, according to FOX Weather.

Even if a few flakes mix in closer to the coast, don’t expect them to stick. Experts say the rain, warm surface temperatures and lack of cold air will make it tough for any snow to pile up along the I-95 corridor, no matter which way the storm tracks.

The storm has also trended a bit tamer since Monday. The National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center says models now favor a slightly faster storm with less precipitation, and the threat of snow at lower elevations has gone down. Mountain snow is still a concern.

What we don't know:

There’s still some wiggle room in the forecast. If a second area of low pressure forms farther south and offshore, the coast could get stronger wind gusts and maybe a brief switch from rain to snow as the storm pulls away.

However, if the storm drifts too far out to sea, we could see less rain and wind overall. Forecasters don’t favor that scenario right now, but they haven’t ruled it out.

Potential rain totals and wind speeds for the region haven’t been released yet.

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Nor'easter 2026: New York City forecast

Local perspective:

Here’s how the storm is shaping up city by city across the region:

New York City: The NWS is favoring rain for NYC, northeastern New Jersey and southern Connecticut. Wet snow could mix in well inland at higher elevations Friday night into Saturday, but forecasters have low confidence in that.

Washington, D.C.: The NWS is calling for rain east of the mountains in Maryland and northern Virginia. If you’re heading west to the Alleghenies, though, accumulating snow could start Thursday night and keep going Friday.

Philadelphia and South Jersey: The NWS is watching Thursday night through Friday night for heavy rain, gusty winds and possible tidal flooding in Atlantic and Cape May counties.

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Winter temperatures

By the numbers:

Even without snow, it’s going to feel a lot more like winter. FOX Weather says more than 110 million people across the Northeast and nearby areas could see afternoon temperatures stuck in the 30s once the storm moves out. Highs could stay in the 30s and 40s across the Northeast, with overnight lows dipping into the 20s.

By Saturday, the storm should be heading off toward Canada. Cold winds could still kick up some lingering snow showers from Maine down through the Appalachians, including upstate New York and central Pennsylvania.