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1 dead, 4 wounded in Yonkers shooting; 15-year-old in custody, police say

By
FOX 5 NY
Yonkers
Published August 3, 2026 8:41 AM EDT
Published August 3, 2026 8:41 AM EDT
1 dead, 4 hurt in Yonkers shooting; Teen in custody, police say
1 dead, 4 hurt in Yonkers shooting; Teen in custody, police say

1 dead, 4 hurt in Yonkers shooting; Teen in custody, police say

A 20-year-old man was killed, and four teenagers were wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Yonkers, police said. 

The Brief

    • A 20-year-old man was killed, and four teenagers were wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Yonkers.
    • Police said they took a 15-year-old boy into custody and recovered a loaded firearm at the scene.
    • The shooting occurred in the area of Elm Street and Palisade Avenue.

YONKERS, NY - A shooting in Yonkers left one person dead and four teenagers wounded before a teen suspect was taken into custody, police in Westchester County said Monday. 

What we know:

The Yonkers Police Department said five people were shot in the area of Elm Street and Palisade Avenue at approximately 8:43 p.m. Sunday. 

A 20-year-old man died from a gunshot wound and four teens, ranging in age from 14–16, were hospitalized, according to police. 

The injured victims were in critical but stable condition, officials said. 

Police said a 15-year-old male suspect was taken into custody at the scene, but they did not immediately say if the boy was charged. 

Investigators said they recovered a loaded firearm and ballistic evidence at the scene. 

Local perspective:

Yonkers investigators said this was a targeted shooting, but they did not immediately provide any details about a possible motive. 

There was no ongoing threat to the public, police said. 

The Source: This article contains information from the Yonkers Police Department. 

YonkersCrime and Public Safety