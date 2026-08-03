1 dead, 4 wounded in Yonkers shooting; 15-year-old in custody, police say
YONKERS, NY - A shooting in Yonkers left one person dead and four teenagers wounded before a teen suspect was taken into custody, police in Westchester County said Monday.
What we know:
The Yonkers Police Department said five people were shot in the area of Elm Street and Palisade Avenue at approximately 8:43 p.m. Sunday.
A 20-year-old man died from a gunshot wound and four teens, ranging in age from 14–16, were hospitalized, according to police.
The injured victims were in critical but stable condition, officials said.
Police said a 15-year-old male suspect was taken into custody at the scene, but they did not immediately say if the boy was charged.
Investigators said they recovered a loaded firearm and ballistic evidence at the scene.
Local perspective:
Yonkers investigators said this was a targeted shooting, but they did not immediately provide any details about a possible motive.
There was no ongoing threat to the public, police said.
The Source: This article contains information from the Yonkers Police Department.