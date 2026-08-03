1 dead, 4 wounded in Yonkers shooting; 15-year-old in custody, police say

The Brief A 20-year-old man was killed, and four teenagers were wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Yonkers. Police said they took a 15-year-old boy into custody and recovered a loaded firearm at the scene. The shooting occurred in the area of Elm Street and Palisade Avenue.



A shooting in Yonkers left one person dead and four teenagers wounded before a teen suspect was taken into custody, police in Westchester County said Monday.

What we know:

The Yonkers Police Department said five people were shot in the area of Elm Street and Palisade Avenue at approximately 8:43 p.m. Sunday.

A 20-year-old man died from a gunshot wound and four teens, ranging in age from 14–16, were hospitalized, according to police.

The injured victims were in critical but stable condition, officials said.

Police said a 15-year-old male suspect was taken into custody at the scene, but they did not immediately say if the boy was charged.

Investigators said they recovered a loaded firearm and ballistic evidence at the scene.

Local perspective:

Yonkers investigators said this was a targeted shooting, but they did not immediately provide any details about a possible motive.

There was no ongoing threat to the public, police said.