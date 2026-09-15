Woman found dead with head trauma in Brooklyn home; NYPD investigating

The Brief A 59-year-old woman was found dead from severe head trauma in her Bay Ridge apartment after her son called 911 Sources say that police are investigating the death as suspicious and actively processing the apartment as a crime scene. Neighbors in the typically low-crime area are stunned by the news.



A quiet, typically low-crime neighborhood in Bay Ridge is reeling after a 59-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment from severe head trauma.

What we know:

The woman, described by neighbors as a hardworking home attendant, was discovered Monday morning after her son called 911. EMS responded to the 79th Street apartment but were unable to revive her, pronouncing her dead at the scene.

While the NYPD has not yet released an official cause of death pending the medical examiner's determination, the apartment has been cordoned off as an active crime scene.

Sources tell FOX 5's Lisa Evers that they are currently leaning towards the death being suspicious.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release further details, including the woman's identity.

Shocked neighbors

What they're saying:

According to neighbors, the woman lived with a man believed to be her husband, who detectives are reportedly interested in speaking with as part of the ongoing investigation.

Residents who knew the victim are stunned by her death. One neighbor recalled seeing the victim walking her dog just days prior, noting that the couple's relationship appeared entirely normal.

"I never heard fighting, you know, she never seemed stressed," the neighbor said. "I saw her just Thursday or Friday walking the dog, and I had seen him coming in from work, so I was really surprised to hear anything happened. They used to do laundry together like a couple. People who do laundry together usually aren't doing badly."

What's next:

Police activity remains heavy in the area as detectives continue canvassing the building and processing evidence.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward as they piece together what happened to the beloved neighborhood resident.