Why it feels like everyone is sick right now: What’s circulating this fall

The Brief The CDC says acute respiratory illness activity remains very low nationally, but flu activity is increasing as fall gets underway. Rhinovirus and enterovirus, common causes of cold-like symptoms, are also increasing nationwide, along with group A strep infections. Cold, flu and COVID-19 symptoms can overlap, so testing can help people decide whether to seek treatment and how to avoid spreading illness.



If it seems like more people around you have a sore throat, stuffy nose or lingering cough, national health data suggests there may be a reason.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says overall acute respiratory illness activity remains very low nationwide. Still, several illnesses that can cause cold-like symptoms are increasing as people spend more time indoors and children return to school.

Flu activity remains low but is rising, while rhinovirus and enterovirus activity are increasing nationally. The CDC also says group A strep infections are on the rise. COVID-19 activity remains elevated in some parts of the country, though it is declining nationally.

What may be circulating

What we know:

Rhinoviruses are among the most common causes of the common cold and can bring symptoms including congestion, sore throat and cough.

Those symptoms can overlap with flu and COVID-19, and symptoms alone cannot confirm which virus is responsible.

The CDC’s latest flu surveillance report found that influenza activity was still low through late September. Among the limited number of influenza A viruses that were subtyped, H1N1 was the most common strain identified.

What to do if you feel sick

Big picture view:

The CDC recommends staying home and away from others if you have respiratory-virus symptoms that are not better explained by another cause.

People can return to normal activities once symptoms are improving overall and they have been fever-free for at least 24 hours without fever-reducing medication.

Testing can help determine next steps, including whether someone may be eligible for treatment. The CDC urges people at higher risk of severe illness to contact a health care provider promptly if they get sick, even if their symptoms are mild. Flu antiviral medications work best when started within one to two days after symptoms begin.

What about vaccines?

What you can do:

CDC recommends that everyone 6 months and older get an annual flu vaccine, ideally by the end of October. People should continue to get vaccinated later in the season as long as flu viruses are circulating.

Updated COVID-19 vaccines can also help reduce the risk of serious illness.