Where to watch the Knicks game tonight in NYC: Official watch parties, bars and more
NEW YORK - Looking for where to watch the Knicks game tonight in NYC?
The Madison Square Garden watch party is sold out, but fans still have several official Knicks viewing options across the city and the region.
Where to watch the Knicks in NYC
What we know:
The Knicks’ Round 4, Game 1 Arena Watch Party at Madison Square Garden sold out within an hour of tickets becoming available.
Madison Square Garden watch party
The watch party is scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, at 8:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden. Fans who missed out on MSG tickets can still look to the Knicks’ official SummerStage watch party and official playoff bar takeover locations.
SummerStage Knicks watch party
The Knicks’ official watch party page says the SummerStage event is at capacity and the form is not open to new submissions. However, the page also says guests will be welcomed on a first-come, first-served basis and walk-ins are welcomed.
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots during the second half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, Monday, May 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Fans planning to attend should expect capacity limits.
Official Knicks bar takeover locations
Local perspective:
The Knicks have also listed official playoff bar takeover locations for fans looking to watch with full sound.
Manhattan
Amity Hall
80 W. 3rd St.
Crompton Ale House
159 W. 26th St.
Goldie’s Tavern
135 W. 30th St.
Harlem Tavern
2153 Frederick Douglass Blvd.
Hurley’s
232 W. 48th St.
Jack Doyle’s
240 W. 35th St.
John Sullivan’s
210 W. 35th St.
Legends Bar
6 W. 33rd St.
Mustang Harry’s
352 7th Ave.
Penn 6
132 W. 31st St.
Rocco’s
1 W. 3rd St.
Stout Penn Station
215 W. 35th St.
Ulysses
58 Stone St.
The Celly
332 9th Ave.
Tailor Public House
505 8th Ave.
Inwood Bar & Grill
4892 Broadway
Barrow Street Alehouse
15 Barrow St.
MacDougal Street Alehouse
122 MacDougal St.
SoHo Room
203 Spring St.
Tavern on Reade
59 Reade St.
Brooklyn
BK Backyard
151 Banker St.
Queens
Break Bar
32-04 Broadway, Astoria
Pig Beach BBQ
35-37 36th St., Queens
One Station Plaza
21310 41st Ave., Bayside
Rivercrest
33-15 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria
Bronx
Last Stop Bar
5977 Broadway
Rambling House
4292 Katonah Ave.
Staten Island
Jimmy Max
280 Watchogue Road
New Jersey
Hudson Hall
364 Marin Blvd., Jersey City
The Shepherd and the Knucklehead
1313 Willow Ave., Hoboken
What's next:
Fans who did not get into the Madison Square Garden watch party can still check the Knicks’ official watch party pages for updates.
The SummerStage event is expected to admit guests on a first-come, first-served basis, while official bar takeovers offer additional places to watch across the region.
The Source: This article was written using information from Ticketmaster, the New York Knicks and FOX 5 reporting.