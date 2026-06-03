Where to watch the Knicks game tonight in NYC: Official watch parties, bars and more

The Brief The Knicks’ Game 1 watch party at Madison Square Garden sold out within an hour. Fans can still try to attend the official SummerStage watch party on a first-come, first-served basis. The Knicks have official playoff bar takeover locations across NYC, New Jersey and the boroughs.



Looking for where to watch the Knicks game tonight in NYC?

The Madison Square Garden watch party is sold out, but fans still have several official Knicks viewing options across the city and the region.

Where to watch the Knicks in NYC

What we know:

The Knicks’ Round 4, Game 1 Arena Watch Party at Madison Square Garden sold out within an hour of tickets becoming available.

Madison Square Garden watch party

The watch party is scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, at 8:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden. Fans who missed out on MSG tickets can still look to the Knicks’ official SummerStage watch party and official playoff bar takeover locations.

SummerStage Knicks watch party

The Knicks’ official watch party page says the SummerStage event is at capacity and the form is not open to new submissions. However, the page also says guests will be welcomed on a first-come, first-served basis and walk-ins are welcomed.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots during the second half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, Monday, May 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Fans planning to attend should expect capacity limits.

Official Knicks bar takeover locations

Local perspective:

The Knicks have also listed official playoff bar takeover locations for fans looking to watch with full sound.

Manhattan

Amity Hall

80 W. 3rd St.

Crompton Ale House

159 W. 26th St.

Goldie’s Tavern

135 W. 30th St.

Harlem Tavern

2153 Frederick Douglass Blvd.

Hurley’s

232 W. 48th St.

Jack Doyle’s

240 W. 35th St.

John Sullivan’s

210 W. 35th St.

Legends Bar

6 W. 33rd St.

Mustang Harry’s

352 7th Ave.

Penn 6

132 W. 31st St.

Rocco’s

1 W. 3rd St.

Stout Penn Station

215 W. 35th St.

Ulysses

58 Stone St.

The Celly

332 9th Ave.

Tailor Public House

505 8th Ave.

Inwood Bar & Grill

4892 Broadway

Barrow Street Alehouse

15 Barrow St.

MacDougal Street Alehouse

122 MacDougal St.

SoHo Room

203 Spring St.

Tavern on Reade

59 Reade St.

Brooklyn

BK Backyard

151 Banker St.

Queens

Break Bar

32-04 Broadway, Astoria

Pig Beach BBQ

35-37 36th St., Queens

One Station Plaza

21310 41st Ave., Bayside

Rivercrest

33-15 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

Bronx

Last Stop Bar

5977 Broadway

Rambling House

4292 Katonah Ave.

Staten Island

Jimmy Max

280 Watchogue Road

New Jersey

Hudson Hall

364 Marin Blvd., Jersey City

The Shepherd and the Knucklehead

1313 Willow Ave., Hoboken

What's next:

Fans who did not get into the Madison Square Garden watch party can still check the Knicks’ official watch party pages for updates.

The SummerStage event is expected to admit guests on a first-come, first-served basis, while official bar takeovers offer additional places to watch across the region.