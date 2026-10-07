When will leaves change in NYC? Where to find peak fall color

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The Brief New York City does not have one fixed date when fall colors peak across its parks and streets. NYC Parks says sunny, dry days and cool nights can make autumn colors more vivid, while drought can cause leaves to change early or drop. The city’s foliage tracker follows several tree species, including maples, sweetgums, zelkovas and ginkgos.



New Yorkers waiting for peak fall color will not find one exact date on the calendar.

NYC Parks says the timing and intensity of the city’s autumn foliage varies by weather conditions, tree species and location. Its Fall for NYC tracker is designed to help people follow when different trees are showing their strongest colors.

Why peak foliage varies

What we know:

Leaves change color as days get shorter and trees produce less chlorophyll, the pigment that makes leaves green, according to NYC Parks.

The city says sunny and dry fall weather paired with cool nights can produce more vibrant colors. But dry conditions earlier in the growing season or during fall can cause trees to change color early or lose leaves before the colors fully develop.

That means peak foliage can arrive at different times in different parks and even on different blocks.

A man uses a leaf blower to remove autumn leaves from a sidewalk. (Photo by Marcus Brandt/picture alliance via Getty Images)

What trees to watch

Big picture view:

NYC Parks says sweetgum and black gum trees can show color early in the fall, with leaves ranging from yellow and orange to deep red and purple.

Maples typically provide the classic reds, oranges and golds of mid-fall. Zelkova trees, common across the city, turn burnt orange and russet.

Ginkgo trees put on one of the final color displays of the season, turning a bright golden yellow before their leaves fall.

Where to see fall colors in NYC

What they're saying:

NYC Parks recommends leaf-peeping across all five boroughs.

In the Bronx, visitors can explore the Bronx River Greenway, Pelham Bay Park and Van Cortlandt Park. In Brooklyn, Fort Greene Park and Owl’s Head Park offer a mix of maples, oaks, elms and other trees.

Manhattan visitors can head to Central Park or Inwood Hill Park, home to Manhattan’s last remaining natural forest. Forest Park in Queens and the Staten Island Greenbelt are also among the city’s recommended places to see autumn color.

NEW YORK, US - NOVEMBER 13: Fall foliage in full color is seen in New York City's Central Park during sunset, as vibrant red, orange, and yellow leaves blanket the park against the Manhattan skyline in the United States on November 13, 2025. (Photo b Expand

How to track the leaves

What you can do:

NYC Parks’ foliage tracker follows the changing colors of maples, zelkovas, ginkgos, sweetgums and black gums. The tracker notes when a species has entered fall color, and NYC Parks says the timeline can change with weather conditions.

The city also posts fall foliage hikes and other seasonal events in parks throughout the five boroughs.