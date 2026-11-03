Westchester County ballot scanners down due to issue with paper ballots

The Brief Ballot scanners are down across Westchester County due to an issue with the paper ballots, the County Board of Elections said. Residents are still able to cast their ballots, which will be held in emergency ballot bags before they are counted. Polls opened at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.



Ballot scanners are down across Westchester County due to an issue with the paper ballots. However, residents are still able to cast their votes, the County Board of Elections said.

What we know:

The Westchester County Board of Elections said the issue with the ballot scanners is due an issue with the paper ballots "that is preventing voting machines from accepting ballots at polling locations throughout the County."

The county issued a correction after earlier stating the problem was with the thickness of the ballots.

What they're saying:

Congressman Mike Lawler said there were issues with "every ballot scanner in Westchester County."

"We do not yet know the exact cause of the issue, whether it is the ballot or the machine. The Board of Elections is working with their vendors to resolve it. However, every ballot will be counted. Stay on line and vote. Do not leave the polling place without voting," Lawler wrote in a post on X less than 90 minutes after polls opened.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said on X that her office "is monitoring this issue with scanners in Westchester and is in touch with the state and local Boards of Elections as they work on a solution."

"Westchester voters can still safely fill out and turn in their ballots at their polling locations. Your votes will count," James' statement continued.

Dig deeper:

Here is the updated statement from the Westchester County Board of Elections:

The Westchester County Board of Elections (BOE) is aware of an issue involving paper ballots that is preventing voting machines from accepting ballots at polling locations throughout the County. The Westchester Board of Elections wants to reassure every voter that your vote matters, your ballot will be secure and your vote will be counted.



The Board of Elections is in constant communication with New York State officials, Westchester County Government and poll workers to address this issue and ensure that voting continues with as little disruption as possible. In the meantime, voters should continue to complete their paper ballots as instructed by poll workers. Ballots will be placed in designated orange emergency ballot bags, which will remain secure and monitored. These ballots will subsequently be counted in accordance with applicable election procedures.



We strongly encourage all voters to remain in line, exercise patience and, most importantly, cast their ballots.

The BOE sincerely apologizes to voters and poll workers for the inconvenience this situation has caused, and the BOE recognizes the importance of a smooth and efficient voting process. They are taking every necessary step to address the issue as quickly as possible.

Let us be absolutely clear: Every eligible vote will be counted. No voter should be discouraged from participating in this election because of this issue. Your voice matters. Your vote matters. Please stay in line and vote.

What we don't know:

There's been no word on when the issues with the ballot scanners will be resolved.