2 hurt in stabbing at Westchester Community College, 2 suspects in custody, police say

The Brief Two students were stabbed at Westchester Community College in Valhalla, according to police. Two suspects were in custody and a knife was recovered at the scene, police said. Authorities said there was no ongoing threat to the college community.



Multiple students were injured Wednesday in a stabbing at Westchester Community College, according to police.

2 stabbed at Westchester Community College

What we know:

Westchester County Police said two students were stabbed at around 12:40 p.m. on the SUNY Westchester Community College campus in Valhalla.

The victims were transported to local hospitals.

Two suspects were taken into custody and a knife was recovered at the scene, officials said.

Police said there was no ongoing threat to the college community.

What we don't know:

There was no immediate word on the extent of the victims' injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing remain under investigation.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is urged to contact Westchester County Police at 914-864-7701 or tips@wccops.com.

This is breaking news. Please check for updates.