Veterans Day Parade 2026 in NYC: Street closures, route and what to know

The Brief The 2026 New York City Veterans Day Parade steps off Wednesday as the nation's largest event honoring military service. Thousands of veterans, military members and others representing every branch of the military will march up Fifth Avenue, the United War Veterans Council said. The parade dates back to 1919, commemorating the armistice that ended World War I, according to organizers.



The 107th New York City Veterans Day Parade is taking place Wednesday, bringing the nation's largest celebration of the military community to the heart of Manhattan.

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107th NYC Veterans Day Parade

Big picture view:

According to organizers with the United War Veterans Council, the 2026 parade will feature "thousands of veterans, military members, service organizations, and youth cadets, as well as marching bands, floats, motorcycles, and vintage vehicles."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 12: Uniformed participants march during the Veterans Day parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 11, 2025. (Photo by Stephani Spindel/VIEWpress)

This year's grand marshal is Sunita "Suni" L. Williams, a retired Navy captain and NASA astronaut.

What they're saying:

"It is an incredible honor to serve as Grand Marshal of the NYC Veterans Day Parade and to march alongside my fellow veterans. My time in the Navy shaped who I am and prepared me for every challenge that followed. I'm proud to join New Yorkers and Americans from around the country in honoring the service, sacrifice, and commitment of veterans from every generation," Williams said in a statement to the parade's organizers.

"We are incredibly proud to welcome Suni as Grand Marshal of this year's NYC Veterans Day Parade on the 250th birthday of the United States of America. Her dedication and service embody the values we honor each Veterans Day. Year after year, this tradition brings us together to recognize the courage, commitment and sacrifice of the men and women who have served our country and to ensure their stories are never forgotten. We are honored to have Suni lead this year's parade and help kick off the nation's largest commemoration of service," said Mark Otto, president and executive director of UWVC, and a Marine Corps veteran.

When is Veterans Day?

Veterans Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The parade takes place every year in Manhattan. The route travels up Fifth Avenue from 25th Street to 48th.

The parade is expected to start at 12:30 p.m. and wrap up about three hours later.

Local perspective:

There are plenty of street closures to be aware of if you're traveling through Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday.

They are in effect along the route, plus in areas reserved for formation and dispersal, according to the NYC Department of Transportation.

Here is the full list of road closures:

Formation:

Broadway between West 23rd Street and West 29th Street

Broadway between 5th Avenue and East 23rd Street

5th Avenue between West 23rd Street and West 26th Street

West 24th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

West 25th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

East/West 26th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

East/West 27th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

East/West 28th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

Route:

5th Avenue between 25th Street and 48th Street

Dispersal:

East/West 45th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Miscellaneous:

6th Avenue between West 23rd Street and West 27th Street

East 29th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue