Upper East Side stabbing leaves man critically injured; 2 in custody, NYPD says
NEW YORK - Two men are in custody after a man was critically injured in a stabbing on the Upper East Side late Tuesday night, according to police.
What we know:
Officers responded to the intersection of 69th Street and 2nd Avenue around 10 p.m. following reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, they found a male victim suffering from a stab wound to the torso.
The victim was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where investigators say he remains in critical condition.
Police took two men into custody.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identities of the victim or the two men taken into custody. It is currently unknown if the stabbing stemmed from a dispute between the individuals involved.
No charges have been officially announced, and the investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.
The Source: This article was written using information from the NYPD Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI).