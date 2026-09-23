Upper East Side stabbing leaves man critically injured; 2 in custody, NYPD says

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The Brief Two men are in custody following a late-night stabbing on the Upper East Side, according to police. Investigators say a man was stabbed in the torso near 69th Street and 2nd Avenue and taken to Cornell Hospital in critical condition. Police say they have not yet determined what led up to the stabbing, and the investigation remains ongoing.



Two men are in custody after a man was critically injured in a stabbing on the Upper East Side late Tuesday night, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the intersection of 69th Street and 2nd Avenue around 10 p.m. following reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, they found a male victim suffering from a stab wound to the torso.

The victim was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where investigators say he remains in critical condition.

Police took two men into custody.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the victim or the two men taken into custody. It is currently unknown if the stabbing stemmed from a dispute between the individuals involved.

No charges have been officially announced, and the investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.