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Upper East Side stabbing leaves man critically injured; 2 in custody, NYPD says

By Isabella Giardina
FOX 5 NY
Crime in the City
Published September 23, 2026 12:23 PM EDT
Published September 23, 2026 12:23 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • Two men are in custody following a late-night stabbing on the Upper East Side, according to police.
    • Investigators say a man was stabbed in the torso near 69th Street and 2nd Avenue and taken to Cornell Hospital in critical condition.
    • Police say they have not yet determined what led up to the stabbing, and the investigation remains ongoing.

NEW YORK - Two men are in custody after a man was critically injured in a stabbing on the Upper East Side late Tuesday night, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the intersection of 69th Street and 2nd Avenue around 10 p.m. following reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, they found a male victim suffering from a stab wound to the torso.

The victim was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where investigators say he remains in critical condition.

Police took two men into custody.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the victim or the two men taken into custody. It is currently unknown if the stabbing stemmed from a dispute between the individuals involved.

No charges have been officially announced, and the investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.

The Source: This article was written using information from the NYPD Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI).

Crime in the CityNew York