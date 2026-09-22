These universities in New York and New Jersey rank among top 100 in US: report

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The Brief Nearly 20 universities across New York and New Jersey secured spots in the top 100 of the 2027 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings. MIT claimed the No. 1 national spot, ending Princeton's 15-year reign. The rankings assess more than 1,700 institutions using up to 17 metrics of academic quality and graduate outcomes.



If you're looking for world-class higher education in the New York City area, you don't have to travel far!

Some of the top-ranking universities across the country are sitting right in our backyard in New York and New Jersey.

What we know:

Nearly 20 universities across both states have claimed spots in the top 100 of the U.S. News & World Report’s 2027 Best Colleges rankings.

While Columbia University moved back up in the rankings, Princeton lost its 15-year crown as the nation's No. 1 university to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Here's how schools in New York and New Jersey ranked among the list's Top 100 universities:

New York

No. 12: Columbia University

No. 14: Cornell University

No. 31: New York University

No. 49: University of Rochester

No. 59: Stony Brook University — SUNY

No. 69: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

No. 72: Syracuse University

No. 73: Binghamton University — SUNY

No. 85: Fordham University/ University at Buffalo — SUNY

No. 90: Yeshiva University

No. 95: Rochester Institute of Technology

New Jersey

No. 2: Princeton University

No. 44 Rutgers University — New Brunswick

No. 59: Stevens Institute of Technology

No. 73: Rutgers University — Newark

No. 85: New Jersey Institute of Technology

No. 95: Rutgers University — Camden

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How the list is calculated

Dig deeper:

The 2027 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings evaluate more than 1,700 colleges and universities using up to 17 distinct measures of academic quality and graduate success. To ensure fair comparisons, institutions are first divided into 10 distinct categories based on their academic missions and research focus.

While U.S. News relies heavily on detailed statistical surveys submitted directly by the schools, participation is not strictly required to be ranked. For non-responders, researchers cross-referenced school-reported figures with external federal and third-party databases, including the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard and Elsevier's global analytics.

Each school is scored on a 0 to 100 scale within its specific category, with the top-performing institution setting the benchmark at 100.