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Iran, Ukraine address UN General Assembly on Wednesday — Full speaker schedule & NYC street closures

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FOX 5 NY
New York City
Published September 23, 2026 8:26 AM EDT
Published September 23, 2026 8:26 AM EDT
Iran to address UNGA after Trump's fiery speech
Iran to address UNGA after Trump's fiery speech

Iran to address UNGA after Trump's fiery speech

Iran’s president will take the podium at the UNGA on Wednesday after President Trump's threat to annihilate Iran unless it agrees to a deal to end the war. It comes amid mounting political pressure over rising gas prices. FOX 5 NY's Jessica Formoso reports. 

The Brief

    • The UN General Assembly continues Wednesday, with Iran's president and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy set to take the podium.
    • It comes one day after President Trump's fiery address to world leaders in New York City. 
    • It's also a Gridlock Alert Day, with more Manhattan street closures and heavy traffic disruptions on the East Side.

NEW YORK - Iran's president is set to address the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, one day after President Donald Trump threatened to annihilate Iran unless it agrees to end the war during his fiery address to world leaders

FULL: President Trump address at United Nations
FULL: President Trump address at United Nations

FULL: President Trump address at United Nations

President Donald Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly at what could prove to be a pivotal moment for his presidency.

Wednesday is also another Gridlock Alert Day in New York City, with ongoing Manhattan street closures and heavy traffic disruptions on the East Side. 

Here's what to know about the UNGA today. 

NYC Gridlock Alert: Wednesday street closures & traffic advisories

Local perspective:

The NYC Department of Transportation declared a Gridlock Alert Day for every day this week due to the UN General Assembly. Street closures are in effect on Manhattan's East Side through Saturday, September 26. They are primarily active while the UNGA is in session, typically until about 9 p.m. each day. 

NYC prepares massive security operation for UN General Assembly in Manhattan
NYC prepares massive security operation for UN General Assembly in Manhattan

NYC prepares massive security operation for UN General Assembly in Manhattan

New York City officials have launched a massive joint security operation ahead of the 81st UN General Assembly, locking down parts of Manhattan to protect nearly 200 visiting world dignitaries. Despite no specific credible threats, authorities maintain heightened security amid global tensions and high-profile arrivals.

Key street closures include:

  • First Avenue: Closed from 41st Street to 48th Street.
  • 44th through 47th Streets: Closed between First Avenue and Second Avenue.
  • 42nd Street: Closed between First Avenue and Second Avenue.
  • FDR Drive: The 42nd Street exit off the FDR Drive will be completely blocked.

NYPD will also enact additional rolling closures at their discretion throughout the day. 

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NYC Gridlock Alert: Street closures, heavy security for UN General Assembly
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NYC Gridlock Alert: Street closures, heavy security for UN General Assembly

Expect major NYC road closures and severe traffic gridlock as security ramps up for the UN General Assembly this week. Get full street closure details and Midtown travel advice.

UN week traffic in NYC

Additional street closures may occur at any time across Manhattan as motorcades and foreign dignitaries move throughout the city. Commuters are strongly urged to take mass transit and avoid driving, if possible. 

UN General Assembly Wednesday speaker schedule

Dig deeper:

Here is the full list of leaders scheduled to address the UNGA on Wednesday, Sept. 23:

Morning Session

  1. Syria – President Ahmed al-Sharaa
  2. Latvia – President Edgars Rinkēvičs
  3. Romania – President Nicușor Dan
  4. Burundi – President Évariste Ndayishimiye
  5. Iran – President Masoud Pezeshkian
  6. Paraguay – President Santiago Peña
  7. Czech Republic – President Petr Pavel
  8. Argentina – President Javier Milei
  9. Estonia – President Alar Karis
  10. Timor-Leste – President José Ramos-Horta
  11. Libya – Chairman of the Presidential Council Mohamed al-Menfi
  12. Palau – President Surangel Whipps Jr.
  13. Cyprus – President Nikos Christodoulides
  14. Dominican Republic – President Luis Abinader
  15. Botswana – President Duma Boko
  16. Ecuador – President Daniel Noboa
  17. Ukraine – President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
  18. Bulgaria – President Iliana Iotova
  19. Central African Republic – President Faustin-Archange Touadéra
  20. Panama – President José Raúl Mulino
  21. Ethiopia – President Taye Atske Selassie

Afternoon Session

  1. Poland – President Karol Nawrocki
  2. Namibia – President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah
  3. Slovakia – President Peter Pellegrini
  4. Kenya – President William Ruto
  5. Serbia – President Aleksandar Vučić
  6. Mozambique – President Daniel Chapo
  7. Guinea – President Mamady Doumbouya
  8. Eswatini – King Mswati III
  9. Honduras – President Nasry Asfura
  10. Montenegro – President Jakov Milatović
  11. Venezuela – Acting President Delcy Rodríguez
  12. Uganda – Vice-President Jessica Alupo
  13. Rwanda – Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva
  14. Spain – Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez
  15. Andorra – Head of Government Xavier Espot Zamora
  16. Democratic Republic of the Congo – Prime Minister Judith Suminwa

The Source: This article is based on the United Nations General Debate schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 23 and street closures provided by the NYC Department of Transportation. 

New York City