Iran, Ukraine address UN General Assembly on Wednesday — Full speaker schedule & NYC street closures

The Brief The UN General Assembly continues Wednesday, with Iran's president and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy set to take the podium. It comes one day after President Trump's fiery address to world leaders in New York City. It's also a Gridlock Alert Day, with more Manhattan street closures and heavy traffic disruptions on the East Side.



Iran's president is set to address the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, one day after President Donald Trump threatened to annihilate Iran unless it agrees to end the war during his fiery address to world leaders.

Wednesday is also another Gridlock Alert Day in New York City, with ongoing Manhattan street closures and heavy traffic disruptions on the East Side.

Here's what to know about the UNGA today.

NYC Gridlock Alert: Wednesday street closures & traffic advisories

Local perspective:

The NYC Department of Transportation declared a Gridlock Alert Day for every day this week due to the UN General Assembly. Street closures are in effect on Manhattan's East Side through Saturday, September 26. They are primarily active while the UNGA is in session, typically until about 9 p.m. each day.

Key street closures include:

First Avenue: Closed from 41st Street to 48th Street.

44th through 47th Streets: Closed between First Avenue and Second Avenue.

42nd Street: Closed between First Avenue and Second Avenue.

FDR Drive: The 42nd Street exit off the FDR Drive will be completely blocked.

NYPD will also enact additional rolling closures at their discretion throughout the day.

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UN week traffic in NYC

Additional street closures may occur at any time across Manhattan as motorcades and foreign dignitaries move throughout the city. Commuters are strongly urged to take mass transit and avoid driving, if possible.

UN General Assembly Wednesday speaker schedule

Dig deeper:

Here is the full list of leaders scheduled to address the UNGA on Wednesday, Sept. 23:

Morning Session

Syria – President Ahmed al-Sharaa Latvia – President Edgars Rinkēvičs Romania – President Nicușor Dan Burundi – President Évariste Ndayishimiye Iran – President Masoud Pezeshkian Paraguay – President Santiago Peña Czech Republic – President Petr Pavel Argentina – President Javier Milei Estonia – President Alar Karis Timor-Leste – President José Ramos-Horta Libya – Chairman of the Presidential Council Mohamed al-Menfi Palau – President Surangel Whipps Jr. Cyprus – President Nikos Christodoulides Dominican Republic – President Luis Abinader Botswana – President Duma Boko Ecuador – President Daniel Noboa Ukraine – President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Bulgaria – President Iliana Iotova Central African Republic – President Faustin-Archange Touadéra Panama – President José Raúl Mulino Ethiopia – President Taye Atske Selassie

Afternoon Session

Poland – President Karol Nawrocki Namibia – President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah Slovakia – President Peter Pellegrini Kenya – President William Ruto Serbia – President Aleksandar Vučić Mozambique – President Daniel Chapo Guinea – President Mamady Doumbouya Eswatini – King Mswati III Honduras – President Nasry Asfura Montenegro – President Jakov Milatović Venezuela – Acting President Delcy Rodríguez Uganda – Vice-President Jessica Alupo Rwanda – Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva Spain – Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez Andorra – Head of Government Xavier Espot Zamora Democratic Republic of the Congo – Prime Minister Judith Suminwa