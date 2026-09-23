Iran, Ukraine address UN General Assembly on Wednesday — Full speaker schedule & NYC street closures
NEW YORK - Iran's president is set to address the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, one day after President Donald Trump threatened to annihilate Iran unless it agrees to end the war during his fiery address to world leaders.
Wednesday is also another Gridlock Alert Day in New York City, with ongoing Manhattan street closures and heavy traffic disruptions on the East Side.
Here's what to know about the UNGA today.
NYC Gridlock Alert: Wednesday street closures & traffic advisories
Local perspective:
The NYC Department of Transportation declared a Gridlock Alert Day for every day this week due to the UN General Assembly. Street closures are in effect on Manhattan's East Side through Saturday, September 26. They are primarily active while the UNGA is in session, typically until about 9 p.m. each day.
Key street closures include:
- First Avenue: Closed from 41st Street to 48th Street.
- 44th through 47th Streets: Closed between First Avenue and Second Avenue.
- 42nd Street: Closed between First Avenue and Second Avenue.
- FDR Drive: The 42nd Street exit off the FDR Drive will be completely blocked.
NYPD will also enact additional rolling closures at their discretion throughout the day.
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UN week traffic in NYC
Additional street closures may occur at any time across Manhattan as motorcades and foreign dignitaries move throughout the city. Commuters are strongly urged to take mass transit and avoid driving, if possible.
UN General Assembly Wednesday speaker schedule
Dig deeper:
Here is the full list of leaders scheduled to address the UNGA on Wednesday, Sept. 23:
Morning Session
- Syria – President Ahmed al-Sharaa
- Latvia – President Edgars Rinkēvičs
- Romania – President Nicușor Dan
- Burundi – President Évariste Ndayishimiye
- Iran – President Masoud Pezeshkian
- Paraguay – President Santiago Peña
- Czech Republic – President Petr Pavel
- Argentina – President Javier Milei
- Estonia – President Alar Karis
- Timor-Leste – President José Ramos-Horta
- Libya – Chairman of the Presidential Council Mohamed al-Menfi
- Palau – President Surangel Whipps Jr.
- Cyprus – President Nikos Christodoulides
- Dominican Republic – President Luis Abinader
- Botswana – President Duma Boko
- Ecuador – President Daniel Noboa
- Ukraine – President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
- Bulgaria – President Iliana Iotova
- Central African Republic – President Faustin-Archange Touadéra
- Panama – President José Raúl Mulino
- Ethiopia – President Taye Atske Selassie
Afternoon Session
- Poland – President Karol Nawrocki
- Namibia – President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah
- Slovakia – President Peter Pellegrini
- Kenya – President William Ruto
- Serbia – President Aleksandar Vučić
- Mozambique – President Daniel Chapo
- Guinea – President Mamady Doumbouya
- Eswatini – King Mswati III
- Honduras – President Nasry Asfura
- Montenegro – President Jakov Milatović
- Venezuela – Acting President Delcy Rodríguez
- Uganda – Vice-President Jessica Alupo
- Rwanda – Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva
- Spain – Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez
- Andorra – Head of Government Xavier Espot Zamora
- Democratic Republic of the Congo – Prime Minister Judith Suminwa
The Source: This article is based on the United Nations General Debate schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 23 and street closures provided by the NYC Department of Transportation.