Tunnel to Towers Foundation hosts 25th annual 5K to honor 9/11 first responders
NEW YORK - The Tunnel to Towers Foundation will host its 25th annual 5K Run & Walk this Sunday, Sept. 27, to honor Stephen Siller, who died saving people during 9/11.
25th annual 5K Run & Walk
What we know:
This run and walk was created to honor the final steps of city firefighter Stephen Siller, who died after running through the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel to reach the Twin Towers.
The course is 3.5 miles long, and begins in Brooklyn and ends in Manhattan.
The run and walk will begin at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday.
NYC street closures
Local perspective:
Street closures will be in effect Sunday along the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk route from Brooklyn to Manhattan.
The following streets will be closed at the NYPD's discretion during the event:
Brooklyn
- Beard Street between Richards Street and Dwight Street
- Visitation Place between Van Brunt Street and Richards Street
- Verona Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street
- Delevan Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street
- Commerce Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street
- Seabring Street between Van Brunt Street and Columbia Street
- Bowne Street between Van Brunt Street and Hamilton Avenue
- Hamilton Avenue between Van Brunt Street and Henry Street
- Woodhull Street between Hamilton Avenue and Hamilton Avenue
- Hamilton Avenue between Woodhull Street and Hicks Street
- Columbia Street between Verona Street and Hamilton Avenue
- Dwight Street between Beard Street and Commerce Street/Columbia Street
- Richards Street between King Street and Bowne Street/Hamilton Avenue
- Van Brunt Street between Visitation Place and Hamilton Avenue
- Hugh L. Carey Tunnel (Manhattan-bound Entrance) / Brooklyn Battery Tunnel West
Manhattan
- West Thames Street between West Street and Dead End (Battery Park Esplanade)
- Liberty Street between West Street and Battery Park Esplanade
- Vesey Street between West Street and North End Avenue
- River Terrace between Warren Street and Vesey Street
- Murray Street between North End Avenue and West Street
- Murray Street between North End Avenue and River Terrace
- Warren Street between West Street and River Terrace
- North End Avenue between Warren Street and Vesey Street
- South End Avenue between West Thames Street and Liberty Street / Dead End
- West Street between Warren Street and Battery Park Underpass / Battery Place
- Battery Park Underpass
The Source: This article includes information from the Tunnel to Towers Foundation's official website and street closures announced by the NYC Department of Transportation.