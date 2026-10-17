'Three's Company' benefit reading featuring Jason Biggs, Susie Essman set for Joe's Pub

The Brief Stars including Jason Biggs, Susie Essman, and original cast member Joyce DeWitt are staging a live reading of "Three's Company" in NYC. The Nov. 2 event at Joe's Pub marks the iconic sitcom's 50th anniversary and benefits the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health. DeWitt and Amy Yasbeck, John Ritter's widow, previewed the upcoming Manhattan benefit on FOX 5 Newsroom Live.



A star-studded lineup of actors is heading to Manhattan to celebrate a television classic while raising money for a life-saving cause.

Why you should care:

A special staged reading of "Three's Company" will take place at Joe's Pub on Monday, Nov. 2, in honor of the iconic sitcom's 50th anniversary. The evening will benefit the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health, created in memory of the late star who played Jack Tripper on the beloved series.

The performance features a celebrity cast, including Jason Biggs and Susie Essman, alongside original "Three's Company" star Joyce DeWitt, who played Janet Wood.

The backstory:

DeWitt and actress Amy Yasbeck, John Ritter's widow and the founder of the organization, joined FOX 5's Teresa Priolo on Newsroom Live to preview the event. Yasbeck established the foundation to raise awareness, support research, and assist families affected by aortic dissection and related thoracic aortic conditions following Ritter's sudden passing in 2003.

What you can do:

The event offers fans a unique chance to revisit the classic comedy in an intimate venue while directly supporting thoracic aortic health awareness and education.

Tickets and details for the Nov. 2 show at Joe's Pub are available through the venue's box office and website, with proceeds supporting the foundation's ongoing programs.