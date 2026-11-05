Thanksgiving meal deals 2026: Where to get dinner, what it costs and when to order

Want to save money on Thanksgiving, or skip the cooking altogether? Grocery chains and restaurants are rolling out holiday meal deals, from a $30 grocery bundle that feeds six to a nearly $300 fully cooked turkey dinner for 12.

Wegmans ' meal serves eight for less than $5 per person. Promotions run Nov. 8 through Nov. 28, and frozen turkey pricing runs Nov. 8 through Nov. 22. New Yorkers, take note: the deal does not apply at the Astor Place or Brooklyn stores.

Aldi's Thanksgiving meal feeds 10 people for under $39, with no coupons, loyalty cards or memberships required. It includes a 16-pound turkey, and the ingredients are in stores through Nov. 25. Look for the turkey logo on shelf tags.

Lidl Plus members can get a meal for up to 10 people for $35.86 from Nov. 11 through Nov. 25 by scanning the free Lidl app at checkout.

Walmart's Holiday Meal Basket costs $35 and feeds 10 people. That's about $3.50 per person, the lowest price since the program launched in 2022. The 26-item basket is available in stores and online through Dec. 24, with free Express Delivery on the basket through Nov. 30.

Target's Thanksgiving meal feeds six for $30, or $5 per person. It includes a Butterball turkey of up to 10 pounds. The deal is being offered from Nov. 8 through Nov. 29.

Costco's Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner is $199.99, marked down from $269.99, and serves eight. The $70 discount runs through Nov. 30 while supplies last. It's sold online only and ships frozen.

Sam's Club Member's Mark Thanksgiving Meal costs just under $160 and feeds up to 16, or less than $10 per person. Members have been able to order since Oct. 28, and the meal takes about two hours to prep.

Giant shoppers can get a free turkey with 400 Giant Choice Rewards points. The offer starts Nov. 6 and runs through Nov. 26. Shoppers must use their store card, and the deal is subject to availability.

ShopRite Price Plus members who spend $400 on the same club card between Oct. 25 and Nov. 26 can get a free or discounted holiday item. The reward is applied automatically at checkout, and it's limited to one per household. Maryland stores are excluded.

Acme shoppers who clip the forU digital coupon and spend $150 in a single transaction can get a free Signature Select frozen turkey of up to 20 pounds. The offer runs Nov. 6 through Nov. 26, while supplies last, and the turkey has to be redeemed in the same transaction.

Cracker Barrel's Heat & Serve Turkey Family Dinner costs about $119.99 and feeds four to six, while the Turkey Feast costs about $189.99 and feeds eight to 10. Prices vary by location. Heat & Serve meals are available for pickup from Saturday, Nov. 21, through Sunday, Nov. 29, and orders can be placed on the Cracker Barrel website or app.

Boston Market is down to six restaurants nationwide, and five of them are in the region: Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia, Ralph Avenue in Brooklyn, Woodbury and Hackensack in New Jersey, and Newark, Delaware. Holiday orders are being taken through Nov. 23, with pickup the week of Thanksgiving. On its online holiday menu, heat-and-serve meals run from $164.99 for six people to $294.49 for a whole-turkey meal for 12. Smaller "Feast for 3" meals start at $49.49.

Popeyes is selling its Cajun-Style Turkey for $59.99 for in-store pickup while supplies last. That's the turkey only, with no sides.

Bob Evans' Farmhouse Feasts come packed cold and take about two hours to heat. The Premium Farmhouse Feast, with both turkey and ham, feeds eight to 10 for $174.99. The standard Farmhouse Feast costs $137.99 with turkey or $127.99 with ham for eight people, and $104.99 with turkey or $94.99 with ham for four. A Pot Roast Farmhouse Feast for eight to 10 is $184.99. If you'd rather not heat anything, the Holiday Hot Family Meal is served hot and feeds six for $114.99.