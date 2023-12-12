The Lone Star State is known for its vast landscapes, vibrant cities, and rich history. However, when it comes to brain health, Texas unfortunately ranks among the worst states in the nation.

A health company, Life Extension, release a study ranking the best to worst states for brain health using the most recent data from the Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC).

Experts say compared to other states, Texas ranked #9 out of 50 states for the worst brain health.

According to the study, Texas shows 35.5% of residents read literature, 67.6% eat fruit and vegetables daily, 73.7% exercise, and 35.1% do not get enough sleep.

The top 5 worst states in the nation for brain health are Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and West Virginia.

Experts say the state with the best brain health is Vermont with the highest rates for adults reading to children under 5.

If you want to fix your brain's health, the study suggests regular exercise, healthy eating, quality sleep, meditation and getting ready for children would definitely do the trick.