Suspect wanted for ripping $3,600 in chains from woman, 13-year-old girl in South Bronx
NEW YORK - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with two robberies in the Mott Haven neighborhood of the Bronx.
What they're saying:
According to the NYPD, both robberies happened along Concord Avenue within two days of each other:
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: Around 1:10 p.m., near 480 Concord Ave., an unidentified suspect walked up to a 24-year-old woman and forcibly ripped two chains off her neck, valued at about $1,100. The suspect ran away toward Jackson Avenue. The woman suffered a minor scratch to her neck.
- Thursday, Oct. 1: Around 8:30 a.m., near Concord Avenue and East 147th Street, the suspect approached a 13-year-old girl and demanded she hand over her chain while acting as though he had an object hidden in his pocket. He forcibly took her chain, valued at about $2,500, and ran away. No injuries were reported.
Police released surveillance media taken from the Sept. 29 robbery as investigators continue searching for the suspect.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X at @NYPDTips. Police say all calls are strictly confidential.
The Source: This article was written using information from the NYPD.