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The Brief Police are searching for a suspect wanted in two chain-snatching robberies days apart in the Mott Haven neighborhood of the Bronx. A 24-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl were targeted along Concord Avenue, with the suspect making off with a combined $3,600 worth of chains. Investigators released surveillance images from the first robbery and are asking anyone with information to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers.



Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with two robberies in the Mott Haven neighborhood of the Bronx.

What they're saying:

According to the NYPD, both robberies happened along Concord Avenue within two days of each other:

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Around 1:10 p.m., near 480 Concord Ave., an unidentified suspect walked up to a 24-year-old woman and forcibly ripped two chains off her neck, valued at about $1,100. The suspect ran away toward Jackson Avenue. The woman suffered a minor scratch to her neck.

Thursday, Oct. 1: Around 8:30 a.m., near Concord Avenue and East 147th Street, the suspect approached a 13-year-old girl and demanded she hand over her chain while acting as though he had an object hidden in his pocket. He forcibly took her chain, valued at about $2,500, and ran away. No injuries were reported.

Police released surveillance media taken from the Sept. 29 robbery as investigators continue searching for the suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X at @NYPDTips. Police say all calls are strictly confidential.