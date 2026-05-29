Special-edition New York Public Library card

New York Public Library facade and skyline view, Midtown Manhattan, New York City. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Brief This summer the Library unveils a special-edition library card commemorating 250 years of the United States. The card features a detail from the Library's rare fair copy of the Declaration of Independence, in Thomas Jefferson's hand.



A special-edition library card commemorating the 250th anniversary will be available starting June 1.

What we know:

The card features a detail from the library’s rare copy of the Declaration of Independence written in Jefferson’s hand. The original document will be on display at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building from July 1 through July 7.

New and existing cardholders can obtain the commemorative card through The New York Public Library system while supplies last.

Patrons can sign up for updates through the library to learn when and where the card will be distributed.