Suspect wanted in South Bronx attempted kidnapping, NYPD says

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The Brief The NYPD is searching for a suspect who allegedly tried to abduct an 11-year-old girl in the Bronx. Investigators said the unidentified individual grabbed the girl's wrist and attempted to take her by force at the intersection of Bruckner Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue at around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The child managed to break free, and the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said.



The NYPD is searching for a suspect who allegedly tried to abduct an 11-year-old girl by grabbing her wrist in the Bronx.

Bronx suspect tried to abduct 11-year-old, NYPD says

What we know:

Police said an unidentified individual approached an 11-year-old girl walking at the intersection of Bruckner Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue at around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Credit: NYPD

According to investigators, the individual grabbed the girl by the wrist and attempted to take her by force. The child managed to break free, and the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Suspect photos released by police

What we don't know:

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect, but their identity is unknown at this time.

Credit: NYPD

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.