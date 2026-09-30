SNAP benefits increase for most on Oct. 1: How much you could receive

The Brief On October 1, maximum monthly SNAP allotments will increase for the 48 contiguous states, D.C., Alaska, Guam, and the Virgin Islands. The updates raise several vital deduction caps used to calculate net income. Income eligibility requirements have also been updated to reflect current poverty levels.



Millions of families who rely on SNAP are about to see an increase in their monthly grocery budget next month.

What we know:

Beginning October 1, new USDA adjustments will increase the maximum benefit for a family of four in 48 states and Washington, D.C., to $1,023.

Key household deduction limits, such as the standard deduction and excess shelter caps, are also going up, which could make it easier to maximize your monthly amount.

Maximum benefit increases

By the numbers:

For most of the country, the maximum amount of money you can receive each month is going up. Here is a look at the new maximum monthly benefits for a family of four:

48 contiguous states and D.C.: The maximum benefit increases to $1,023.

Alaska: Depending on whether you live in an urban or rural area, the maximum ranges from $1,306 to $2,027.

Guam: The maximum benefit will be $1,507.

U.S. Virgin Islands: The maximum benefit will be $1,315.

Hawaii: Hawaii is the only location where the maximum benefit for a family of four is actually decreasing, dropping to $1,655.

If you live in the 48 states or D.C. and qualify for the minimum monthly benefit, that amount will be bumped up slightly to $25. Larger households will also see adjustments. The USDA calculates benefits for families of nine or more by adding an extra 22 percent of the four-person maximum for each additional person.

Deductions going up

Dig deeper:

When figuring out if you qualify, SNAP lets you deduct certain living expenses from your income. Several of these deduction caps are also increasing:

Standard deduction: If you have one to three people in your household in the 48 states or D.C., your standard base deduction increases to $217 a month.

Housing costs: The maximum excess shelter deduction is rising to $769 in the 48 states and D.C.

Homeless shelter deduction: If you are experiencing homelessness, the maximum shelter deduction is increasing to $205.66 across all states and territories.

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Income and savings limits

What you can do:

To qualify for SNAP, your household income and assets (like savings) must fall below certain lines, which have been updated to match new poverty levels. For a family of four in the 48 states, D.C., Guam, and the Virgin Islands, the gross monthly income limit is now $3,575, while the net income limit is $2,750.

When it comes to your savings, the rules are mostly the same, but offer a higher safety net for certain households:

Standard households: You can have up to $3,000 in countable assets, such as money in a bank account.

Elderly or disabled households: If someone in your home is 60 or older, or has a disability, you can have up to $4,750 in assets. Keep in mind that this $4,750 limit is also the threshold that requires you to report any substantial lottery or gambling winnings.