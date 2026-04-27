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Smorgasburg adds location in Central Park this year

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Published  April 27, 2026 5:11pm EDT
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The Brief

    • In less than three weeks, Smorgasburg will debut at the Columbus Circle entrance to Central Park.
    • The food market previously only operated in Brooklyn and downtown Manhattan.
    • This year's new Central Park location will open on May 14.

CENTRAL PARK - Foodies can rejoice in the fact that Smorgasburg is adding a new location to its roster: Central Park.

Smorgasburg coming to Central Park

What we know:

In less than three weeks, Smorgasburg will debut at the Columbus Circle entrance to Central Park.

The food market previously only operated in Brooklyn and downtown Manhattan.

This year's new Central Park location will open on May 14, and will be available to the public on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Local perspective:

For those that would prefer the other locations, they include:

  • The World Trade Center – open Thursdays and Fridays
  • Williamsburg – open Saturdays
  • Prospect Park – open Sundays

The Source: This article includes information provided by Smorgasburg.

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