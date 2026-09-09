Small plane makes emergency landing at Robert Moses Beach after mechanical issues

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The Brief A small plane had to make an emergency landing at Robert Moses Beach, NYS Parks tells FOX 5 NY. The Parks department claims the emergency landing was due to mechanical issues. There were no reported injuries as the parking field the plane landed in was empty.



On Wednesday morning, a small plane made an emergency landing at Robert Moses Beach with no reported injuries, NYS Parks tells FOX 5 NY.

What we know:

NYS Parks confirmed the emergency landing of a small plane at Robert Moses Beach.

There were no passengers on the plane beside the pilot.

The parking field that the plane landed in was empty, so there was no damage and no reported injuries.