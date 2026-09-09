Small plane makes emergency landing at Robert Moses Beach after mechanical issues
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LONG ISLAND - On Wednesday morning, a small plane made an emergency landing at Robert Moses Beach with no reported injuries, NYS Parks tells FOX 5 NY.
What we know:
NYS Parks confirmed the emergency landing of a small plane at Robert Moses Beach.
There were no passengers on the plane beside the pilot.
The parking field that the plane landed in was empty, so there was no damage and no reported injuries.
The Source: The information in this article is from NYS Parks.