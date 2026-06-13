Small plane goes down in water near Powell’s Cove Marina in Whitestone; 2 rescued

article

The Brief A small plane went down in the water near Powell’s Cove Marina in Whitestone. The FDNY said the plane attempted to land around 9:26 a.m. Both people on board were rescued, and no injuries were reported.



A small plane ended up in the water near Powell’s Cove Marina in Whitestone on Saturday morning, according to the FDNY.

What we know:

The FDNY said the small plane attempted to land at about 9:26 a.m. in the area of Powell’s Cove Marina in Whitestone.

The plane ended up in the water.

FDNY marine units responded and rescued both occupants from the plane.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear what caused the plane to go down in the water.

Officials have not released additional details about the aircraft or the people on board.

What's next:

Officials are expected to investigate what led up to the water landing.