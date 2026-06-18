Shots fired in Times Square, NYPD investigating

The Brief The NYPD reported shots fired in Times Square on Thursday. It's not clear if anyone was injured or if any suspects have been taken into custody.



Shots were fired in Times Square on Thursday, according to the NYPD.

What we know:

Reports of the shooting came at around 4 p.m. Thursday. Video from the scene shows portions of the road blocked off by police tape and barricades.

What we don't know:

It's not clear if anyone was injured in the shooting, or if police have taken anyone into custody.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.