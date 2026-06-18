Shots fired in Times Square, NYPD investigating
NEW YORK - Shots were fired in Times Square on Thursday, according to the NYPD.
What we know:
Reports of the shooting came at around 4 p.m. Thursday. Video from the scene shows portions of the road blocked off by police tape and barricades.
What we don't know:
It's not clear if anyone was injured in the shooting, or if police have taken anyone into custody.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
The Source: Information in this story is from the NYPD.