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Shots fired in Times Square, NYPD investigating

By
FOX 5 NY
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 18, 2026 4:30 PM EDT
Published June 18, 2026 4:30 PM EDT
Shots fired in Times Square
Shots fired in Times Square

Shots fired in Times Square

Gunshots rang out in Times Square on Thursday, just hours after the New York Knicks' parade.

The Brief

    • The NYPD reported shots fired in Times Square on Thursday.
    • It's not clear if anyone was injured or if any suspects have been taken into custody.

NEW YORK - Shots were fired in Times Square on Thursday, according to the NYPD.

What we know:

Reports of the shooting came at around 4 p.m. Thursday. Video from the scene shows portions of the road blocked off by police tape and barricades.

Shots fired in Times Square
Shots fired in Times Square

Shots fired in Times Square

Gunshots rang out in Times Square on Thursday, just hours after the New York Knicks' parade.

What we don't know:

It's not clear if anyone was injured in the shooting, or if police have taken anyone into custody.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Source: Information in this story is from the NYPD.

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