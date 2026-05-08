Shelter in place ordered near Hill Lane in Bridgewater, NJ

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The Brief Police activity is ongoing on Hill Lane and in the surrounding area, prompting a shelter-in-place advisory for nearby residents. Authorities have closed Garretson Road between Vicky Street and Country Club Road, with detours in place. Officials have not released details about the incident, and the situation remains active.



Authorities are responding to ongoing police activity on Hill Lane and in the surrounding area in Bridgewater, New Jersey, officials said.

What we know:

Residents in the area are being advised to shelter in place until further notice.

SkyFOX flew over the scene, where a law enforcement officer in tactical gear appeared to be surveying the area, with an EMS truck staged nearby.

Garretson Road is closed between Vicky Street and Country Club Road, with detours posted.

It is not immediately clear what prompted the police response, and officials have not released additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.