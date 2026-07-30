NYPD seeking man wanted in connection to sexual abuse pattern that impacted 6 victims

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The Brief A 42-year-old man is being sought by the NYPD in connection to a sexual abuse pattern. It was reported to the NYPD that the pattern took place from January 2018 to May 2026. Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating this individual.



A 42-year-old man is being sought by the NYPD in connection to a sexual abuse pattern.

Sexual abuse pattern

What we know:

Stephen Charles, 42, is wanted by the NYPD in connection to a sexual abuse pattern that has taken place for six years.

It was reported to the NYPD that from January 2018 through May 2026, the following victims were allegedly sexually abused by Charles:

one 10-year-old male

one 11-year-old male

one 13-year-old male

one 13-year-old female

one 16-year-old male

one 18-year-old male

What you can do:

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating this individual. Images have been attached at the top of the story.

Any person with information should call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at (800) 577-8477.