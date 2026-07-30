NYPD seeking man wanted in connection to sexual abuse pattern that impacted 6 victims
article
NEW YORK - A 42-year-old man is being sought by the NYPD in connection to a sexual abuse pattern.
Sexual abuse pattern
What we know:
Stephen Charles, 42, is wanted by the NYPD in connection to a sexual abuse pattern that has taken place for six years.
It was reported to the NYPD that from January 2018 through May 2026, the following victims were allegedly sexually abused by Charles:
- one 10-year-old male
- one 11-year-old male
- one 13-year-old male
- one 13-year-old female
- one 16-year-old male
- one 18-year-old male
What you can do:
Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating this individual. Images have been attached at the top of the story.
Any person with information should call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at (800) 577-8477.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.