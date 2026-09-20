Saddle Brook police officer in stable condition after being struck by hit-and-run driver
NEW JERSEY - A Saddle Brook police officer is recovering in stable condition after being struck by a passing vehicle during a traffic stop early morning.
What we know:
The officer was outside his patrol car conducting a motor vehicle stop when a passing driver struck him and fled the scene.
Emergency responders transported the officer to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition. The New Jersey State PBA requested prayers for the officer following the collision.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released the identity of the officer, details about the suspect vehicle, or the location of the crash within Saddle Brook. No arrests have been announced.
The Source: This article was written using information provided by the New Jersey State PBA.