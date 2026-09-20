Saddle Brook police officer in stable condition after being struck by hit-and-run driver

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The Brief A Saddle Brook police officer was outside his patrol vehicle conducting a traffic stop when a passing car struck him. The driver fled the scene immediately after hitting the officer. The officer was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.



A Saddle Brook police officer is recovering in stable condition after being struck by a passing vehicle during a traffic stop early morning.

What we know:

The officer was outside his patrol car conducting a motor vehicle stop when a passing driver struck him and fled the scene.

Emergency responders transported the officer to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition. The New Jersey State PBA requested prayers for the officer following the collision.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the officer, details about the suspect vehicle, or the location of the crash within Saddle Brook. No arrests have been announced.