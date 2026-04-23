3 neighbors stabbed in Queens after argument, NYPD report

The Brief Three people in Queens were stabbed after a verbal dispute, according to the NYPD. The woman and older man were both stabbed in their left hand, and the younger man was stabbed in his back. The individual who stabbed the three neighbors was taken into custody, and the knife was recovered by police.



Three people in Queens were stabbed after a verbal dispute, according to the NYPD.

3 stabbed after argument

What we know:

Police report that three neighbors – one 39-year-old woman, one 39-year-old man and one 62-year-old man – were stabbed at 229th Street earlier today.

The trio were stabbed after an alleged argument. The woman and older man were both stabbed in their left hand, and the younger man was stabbed in his back.

All three were taken to Jamaica Medical Center.

The individual who stabbed the three neighbors was taken into custody, and the knife was recovered by police.

What we don't know:

The identity of all individuals involved in the altercation are not currently known.