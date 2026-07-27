Family alleges Queens funeral home cremated 93-year-old who wanted to be buried

The Brief A woman in Queens wanted to be buried after she passed away, but her family alleges this funeral home cremated her without their consent. Euvy Rodney, who was 93-years-old when she died earlier this month, FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt reports. The family has acquired a lawyer and filed a complaint with the state, demanding a full investigation into the matter.



A woman in Queens wanted to be buried after she passed away, but her family alleges this funeral home cremated her without their consent.

Family demanding justice

What we know:

Euvy Rodney, who was 93-years-old when she died earlier this month, FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt reports. She and her husband had immigrated to the United States in 1993, then raised their children in Queens.

Rodney's family, which includes her 11 children and 55 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, say that she wanted to be buried after she passed away.

However, the family alleges that J. Foster Phillips Funeral Home cremated Rodney despite her death certificate stating that she would have preferred to be buried.

The family has acquired a lawyer and filed a complaint with the state, demanding a full investigation into the matter.

The other side:

A spokesperson from J. Foster Phillips Funeral Home provided this statement to FOX 5 NY regarding the situation:

"Our hearts are with the family affected by this situation. We are deeply sorry for the distress this has caused, and are committed to supporting them with care, compassion and respect during this incredibly difficult time.

For generations, J. Foster Phillips has been a trusted, family-owned funeral home, serving our community for 97 years with care and compassion. As a third-generation business, we have always been committed to treating every individual with dignity, respect and the highest standard of care.

We remain committed to accountability and to honoring the trust placed in us by the families we serve. Out of respect for those involved, we will not be providing further comment at this time."