Police searching for gunman who shot victim in buttocks in Brooklyn

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding the suspect who allegedly shot a man in the buttocks on September 26.

According to authorities, the incident happened just after noon in front of 5 MetroTech Center. The suspect fired a handgun, striking the victim, a 27-year-old man in his left lower buttocks.

The suspect then ran away. The victim sought medical help using a private vehicle and reported the incident to police.

The suspect was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black track pants and sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is being asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.