Pokémon Day Out brings free games, meet-and-greets to Brooklyn Bridge Park

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The Brief Pokémon Day Out is taking over Brooklyn Bridge Park throughout the weekend. The free experience includes themed games, interactive activities, photo opportunities and character meet-and-greets. Reservations are strongly encouraged, and attendance without one depends on available capacity.



Families can step into the world of Pokémon during a free, interactive experience at Brooklyn Bridge Park on Saturday.

Pokémon Day Out is being held at Pier 6 from Friday, July 24, through Sunday, July 26, as part of the franchise’s 30th anniversary celebration. The event is designed primarily for families, caregivers and children ages 12 and younger.

What is Pokémon Day Out?

The live experience turns each guest into a Pokémon Trainer for the day.

Organizers say families can explore Pokémon-themed games, interactive activities, photo moments, live stage programming and meet-and-greets with Pokémon characters.

Most families spend about two hours completing the experience at their own pace.

When and where is it?

Pokémon Day Out is located at Pier 6 inside Brooklyn Bridge Park.

The event is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, with staggered arrival times offered every 30 minutes. The final scheduled entry time is 6 p.m.

Location: Pier 6, Brooklyn Bridge Park

Date: Saturday, July 25

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Do you need a reservation?

Advance reservations are strongly encouraged. Brooklyn Bridge Park says walk-up guests may be accepted as capacity allows, while the event’s official FAQ advises attendees to reserve a timed entry slot.

Reservations can include up to six people, and every attendee — including children — must be included.

The person making the reservation must be at least 18, and guests younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The lead reservation holder should also bring identification matching the name used to register.

What families should know

Guests are advised to arrive about 15 minutes before their scheduled entry time. Late entry is not guaranteed, and visitors cannot leave and re-enter the experience.

Strollers are permitted, although some activities may be located on grass or uneven ground.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase, but some vendors may be outside the ticketed area. Water stations will be available inside.

Organizers say no exclusive Pokémon merchandise or products will be sold at the event.

What if it rains?

Pokémon Day Out is scheduled to take place rain or shine.

The event could be modified, delayed, moved or canceled in the event of severe weather or other circumstances beyond the organizers’ control. Registered guests would receive updates using the contact information provided with their reservations.