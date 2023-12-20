ABC Action News crash: Photographer, pilot killed after Chopper 6 crashes in Wharton State Forest

A helicopter crash in Burlington County has ended in tragedy for a local news outlet.

ABC Action News confirms that a photographer and pilot onboard died after Chopper 6 crashed in Wharton State Forest Tuesday night.

The helicopter came down near Quaker Bridge Atsion Road and Middle Road in Washington Township around 8 p.m.

SKYFOX was live over the scene as crews searched the forest.

Both the photographer and pilot were on their way back from an assignment at the Jersey Shore, according to ABC News.

Their names have yet to be released as families are still being notified at this time.

However, ABC News says they "have a long history with our station and have been working as part of the Action News team for years."

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. An investigation is underway.