Online shopping complications frustrating shoppers

According to the Baymard Institute, in the first quarter of 2019, 23 percent of online shoppers in the U.S. abandoned a digital shopping cart because they deemed the site's checkout process too long or complicated.

Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge at TrueTrae.com Trae Bodge says that retailers often ask the most of first-time shoppers in order to engage them in a long-term relationship.

"That initial process can be really long," Bodge said. "They want you to fill in your email address, so they can send you emails, promotionals, and sales."

However, for many customers, being forced to create another login and account with a new site is just one step too far, especially for older consumers who may become impatient with the barrage of checkout forms.

"The shopping cart experience is just too lengthy for many consumers," Bodge said.

Online retail still only represents 10 to 20 percent of all retail.