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Man wearing crown, ski mask wanted in Brooklyn groping incident, NYPD says

By
FOX 5 NY
Brooklyn
Published October 2, 2026 8:24 AM EDT
Published October 2, 2026 8:24 AM EDT
article

Credit: NYPD

The Brief

    • The NYPD is searching for a man in a crown after an alleged groping incident in Brooklyn
    • An unidentified individual allegedly slapped a 24-year-old woman and grabbed her buttocks in the area of Grand Street and Bushwick Avenue in Williamsburg on Aug. 30.
    • The individual wanted in connection with the incident was last seen wearing a yellow crown and black ski mask, police said.

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man wearing a crown after a woman was allegedly groped in Brooklyn. 

What we know:

Officers responded to a reported forcible touching incident in the area of Grand Street and Bushwick Avenue in Williamsburg at around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30. 

An unidentified individual allegedly slapped a 24-year-old woman and grabbed her buttocks over her clothing, then fled the scene, police said.

Investigators said the individual was last seen wearing a yellow crown and black ski mask, with a black and red T-shirt and black sweatpants. 

No injuries were reported. 

What we don't know:

The identity of the person police are looking for is unknown at this time. 

What you can do:

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online here or on social media @NYPDTips.

The Source: This story was written with information from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI).

BrooklynWilliamsburgCrime and Public Safety