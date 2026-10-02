Man wearing crown, ski mask wanted in Brooklyn groping incident, NYPD says

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The Brief The NYPD is searching for a man in a crown after an alleged groping incident in Brooklyn An unidentified individual allegedly slapped a 24-year-old woman and grabbed her buttocks in the area of Grand Street and Bushwick Avenue in Williamsburg on Aug. 30. The individual wanted in connection with the incident was last seen wearing a yellow crown and black ski mask, police said.



Police are searching for a man wearing a crown after a woman was allegedly groped in Brooklyn.

What we know:

Officers responded to a reported forcible touching incident in the area of Grand Street and Bushwick Avenue in Williamsburg at around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30.

An unidentified individual allegedly slapped a 24-year-old woman and grabbed her buttocks over her clothing, then fled the scene, police said.

Investigators said the individual was last seen wearing a yellow crown and black ski mask, with a black and red T-shirt and black sweatpants.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The identity of the person police are looking for is unknown at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online here or on social media @NYPDTips.