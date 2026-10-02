Man wearing crown, ski mask wanted in Brooklyn groping incident, NYPD says
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man wearing a crown after a woman was allegedly groped in Brooklyn.
What we know:
Officers responded to a reported forcible touching incident in the area of Grand Street and Bushwick Avenue in Williamsburg at around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30.
An unidentified individual allegedly slapped a 24-year-old woman and grabbed her buttocks over her clothing, then fled the scene, police said.
Investigators said the individual was last seen wearing a yellow crown and black ski mask, with a black and red T-shirt and black sweatpants.
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
The identity of the person police are looking for is unknown at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Anonymous tips can also be submitted online here or on social media @NYPDTips.
The Source: This story was written with information from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI).