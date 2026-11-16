NYPD's Strategic Response Group disbanded as Mamdani outlines major police overhaul

The Brief Mayor Zohran Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch are disbanding the Strategic Response Group. The controversial unit's responsibilities included counterterrorism and responding to protests. Three new teams emphasizing communication and de-escalation replace the SRG, while the Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau takes over the remaining duties.



There's a major shakeup at the NYPD.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch are disbanding the department's Strategic Response Group, a controversial unit whose responsibilities included counterterrorism and responding to protests.

NYPD disbanding controversial unit

Big picture view:

Monday's announcement states the NYPD's Strategic Response Group's counterterrorism and crowd-management responsibilities are being separated into three new teams taking on different roles.

Counterterrorism operations are moving to the existing Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau.

Here are the new teams and how they will work:

Patrol Support Division : Handles crowd management with specially-trained officers still able to make arrests

First Amendment Support Team (FAST) : Thirty uniformed officers focused on communication and de-escalation

Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division (CDDD): Civilian-led division working with communities and protesters, no weapons or arrest powers.

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Local perspective:

The SRG has faced criticism over its handling of protests, including excessive force allegations that led to major settlements.

According to Mamdani and Tisch, this new approach to policing emphasizes communication and de-escalation. It also formally bans certain police tactics during protests, including the use of tear gas, long guns and fettling, and pepper spray will no longer be used as a general tool for crowd control.

Dig deeper:

Tisch backed the plan to disband it, despite previous disagreements with the mayor about it. She insisted the restructuring would not compromise public safety.

Officials said the overhaul comes at no additional cost, with no increase or reduction to NYPD staffing.

Mamdani, Tisch statements

What they're saying:

The announcement fulfills one of Mamdani's key campaign promises.

"Today is about more than disbanding the SRG," the mayor said in a pre-recorded video of the announcement on social media. "We are building a new approach to public safety. One where all communities can trust that their safety and fundamental freedoms will be protected."

Tisch's statement said the new structure is "designed to consolidate our counterterrorism capabilities, provide greater support to our patrol officers, and ensure we continue to respond to protests consistent with public safety and the First Amendment."

"I believe strongly that the NYPD must always be willing to examine how we operate and make improvements. I would never support changes that diminish the NYPD's ability to protect New Yorkers, or that put our officers in a position where they lack the resources necessary to confront a serious threat. These changes will make us a stronger, more effective department. I thank the men and women of the NYPD for their noble service to this city," she said.

The other side:

On Friday, the head of the city's largest police union sharply criticized Mamdani's push to disband the SRG.

"Ever since we fought the city's dangerous federal lawsuit settlement, we have warned that forcing cops to sit on the sidelines until a demonstration has already turned violent puts both police officers and the public at greater risk," PBA President Patrick Hendry told the "New York Daily News."