NYPD reports fewest shootings, murders on record for first half of year

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The Brief The NYPD says New York City recorded historic lows in shootings and murders to start 2026. Major crime fell nearly 6% citywide, with the Bronx seeing the largest boroughwide drop. Police also reported public housing crime reductions, subway crime declines and an increase in confirmed hate crimes.



New York City recorded its fewest shooting incidents, shooting victims and murders for the first half of any year in recorded history, according to new NYPD data released Thursday.

What we know:

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the city recorded 322 shooting incidents from Jan. 1 through June 30. That beat the previous first-half record of 337, set in both 2018 and 2025.

The NYPD also reported 381 shooting victims, down from the previous record of 397 set in 2025.

Murders fell to 122 in the first half of 2026, down from 162 during the same period last year. The NYPD said that also marked the lowest first-half total in recorded history, beating the previous record of 136 set in 2017.

Overall, major crime was down 5.8% citywide, with 55,157 reported major crimes compared with 58,581 during the first half of 2025.

What officials said

"New York City’s public safety progress is the result of precision policing and the extraordinary work of the men and women of the NYPD," Tisch said. "They are going after the guns, taking down violent gangs, building the cases, making the arrests, and working foot posts that help keep neighborhoods safe."

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the numbers show New York City’s "whole-of-government approach to public safety is working."

"I thank Police Commissioner Tisch and the brave men and women of the NYPD for all they have done to make our city so safe, and look forward to building on this incredible progress," Mamdani said.

By the numbers:

Major crime fell in several categories during the first half of the year, according to the NYPD:

Murder: down 24.7%

Robbery: down 11.9%

Burglary: down 15.8%

Grand larceny: down 4.2%

Grand larceny auto: down 9.7%

Felony assault was virtually flat, with 14,757 reports compared with 14,752 during the same period last year.

Rape reports increased 5.8%, from 1,008 to 1,066. The NYPD said the increase was driven in part by reports of crimes that occurred in prior years and by cases that fall under New York’s expanded legal definition of rape.

Bronx sees largest crime drop

The Bronx led the city in major crime reductions, according to the NYPD.

Major crime in the borough fell 12% in the first half of the year, from 15,208 reported crimes to 13,434.

Auto theft in the Bronx was down 26.4%, grand larceny was down 13.6% and robbery was down 17.1%, police said.

Public housing and transit crime

The NYPD also reported historic lows in several public housing crime categories.

Police said public housing developments recorded the fewest murders, shooting incidents, shooting victims and robberies for the first six months of any year in recorded history.

Major crime in public housing was down 8.5% year to date, from 2,905 reported crimes to 2,659.

In the subway system, major crime was down 0.6% year to date and 1.9% during the second quarter.

Hate crimes

Confirmed hate crimes increased 7.7% year to date, with 322 confirmed incidents compared with 299 during the same period last year.

The NYPD said anti-Jewish hate crimes made up more than half of confirmed hate crimes during the first six months of the year. Anti-Jewish hate crimes increased 2.3%, from 174 to 178.

Confirmed hate crimes based on sexual orientation also increased, from 21 to 33.

What's next:

The NYPD said the department’s crime statistics are preliminary and subject to further analysis, revision or change.

The department said it will continue using targeted deployments, violence reduction zones and enforcement initiatives focused on guns, gangs, retail theft, transit safety and traffic enforcement.