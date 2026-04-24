NYPD confirm police-involved shooting in Morningside Heights
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NEW YORK - The NYPD has confirmed that there has been a police-involved shooting in Morningside Heights.
Police-involved shooting
What we know:
A shooting involving an NYPD officer took place earlier today, April 24, according to the police.
What we don't know:
It is not currently known how many individuals, if any, have been injured.
The identities of all parties involved are also unknown.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.