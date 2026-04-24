Expand / Collapse search

NYPD confirm police-involved shooting in Morningside Heights

By
Published  April 24, 2026 7:47pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
article

The Brief

    • The NYPD has confirmed that there has been a police-involved shooting in Morningside Heights.
    • It is not currently known how many individuals, if any, have been injured.
    • The identities of all parties involved are also unknown.

NEW YORK - The NYPD has confirmed that there has been a police-involved shooting in Morningside Heights.

Police-involved shooting

What we know:

A shooting involving an NYPD officer took place earlier today, April 24, according to the police.

What we don't know:

It is not currently known how many individuals, if any, have been injured.

The identities of all parties involved are also unknown.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.

Crime and Public Safety