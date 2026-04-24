NYPD confirm police-involved shooting in Morningside Heights

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The Brief The NYPD has confirmed that there has been a police-involved shooting in Morningside Heights. It is not currently known how many individuals, if any, have been injured. The identities of all parties involved are also unknown.



The NYPD has confirmed that there has been a police-involved shooting in Morningside Heights.

Police-involved shooting

What we know:

A shooting involving an NYPD officer took place earlier today, April 24, according to the police.

What we don't know:

It is not currently known how many individuals, if any, have been injured.

The identities of all parties involved are also unknown.