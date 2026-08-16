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NYPD officers shoot, kill man with butcher's knife in Lower East Side apartment building

By
FOX 5 NY
Lower East Side
Updated August 16, 2026 7:49 PM EDT Published August 16, 2026 6:23 PM EDT
NYPD gives update on Lower East Side apartment building shooting
NYPD gives update on Lower East Side apartment building shooting

NYPD gives update on Lower East Side apartment building shooting

NYPD officers shot and killed a man they said was armed with a butcher knife inside a Lower East Side apartment on Sunday. 

The Brief

    • NYPD officers shot and killed a man in a Lower East Side apartment on Sunday.
    • Police said the man, identified as 54-year-old Wei Chan, was armed with a butcher's knife.
    • Officers say they found another person, the suspect's father, in the apartment building with a knife wound on the head. He is expected to survive

NEW YORK - NYPD officers shot and killed a man they said was armed with a butcher's knife inside an apartment building on the Lower East Side Sunday afternoon.

NYPD shooting 

What we know:

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at a building near the intersection of Ludlow and Rivington Streets.

Officers were called out to the building for reports of an assault. When they got there, they said they found a blood trail on the stairs. Officers followed the blood trail, and found a man, identified as 54-year-old Wei Chan, who they said was armed with a butcher's knife.

NYPD officers shoot man with butcher's knife on Lower East Side
NYPD officers shoot man with butcher's knife on Lower East Side

NYPD officers shoot man with butcher's knife on Lower East Side

NYPD officers shot a man armed with a butcher knife inside a Lower East Side apartment building after officers say they found a blood trail at the scene.

According to the department, officers ordered Chan to show his hands multiple times, and he refused. That's when officers shot Chan. 

Wei Chan was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Dig deeper:

After the shooting, officers said they found a person upstairs in the apartment building who had a gash on their head. Police identified him as 75-year-old Cheung Chan, Wei Chan's father. Paramedics took Cheung Chan to the hospital, and he is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

The NYPD is still investigating the incident.

The Source: Information in this story is from the NYPD.

Lower East SideCrime and Public SafetyNYPD