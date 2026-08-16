NYPD officers shoot, kill man with butcher's knife in Lower East Side apartment building

The Brief NYPD officers shot and killed a man in a Lower East Side apartment on Sunday. Police said the man, identified as 54-year-old Wei Chan, was armed with a butcher's knife. Officers say they found another person, the suspect's father, in the apartment building with a knife wound on the head. He is expected to survive



NYPD officers shot and killed a man they said was armed with a butcher's knife inside an apartment building on the Lower East Side Sunday afternoon.

NYPD shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at a building near the intersection of Ludlow and Rivington Streets.

Officers were called out to the building for reports of an assault. When they got there, they said they found a blood trail on the stairs. Officers followed the blood trail, and found a man, identified as 54-year-old Wei Chan, who they said was armed with a butcher's knife.

According to the department, officers ordered Chan to show his hands multiple times, and he refused. That's when officers shot Chan.

Wei Chan was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Dig deeper:

After the shooting, officers said they found a person upstairs in the apartment building who had a gash on their head. Police identified him as 75-year-old Cheung Chan, Wei Chan's father. Paramedics took Cheung Chan to the hospital, and he is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

The NYPD is still investigating the incident.