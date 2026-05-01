NYPD seeking man who stole wheelchair worth $5K

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The Brief The NYPD are searching for a man who stole a wheelchair worth $5,000 in the Bronx. Police report that the unidentified individual entered the lobby of 888 Grand Concourse in the Bronx at 2:11 a.m. on April 21. The man took a wheelchair worth $5,000, then fled in an unknown direction.



The NYPD are searching for a man who stole a wheelchair worth $5,000 in the Bronx.

Police seeking man who stole wheelchair

What we know:

Police report that the unidentified individual entered the lobby of 888 Grand Concourse in the Bronx at 2:11 a.m. on April 21.

The man took a wheelchair worth $5,000, then fled in an unknown direction.

What you can do:

The NYPD are asking the public for help in locating this individual.

Any person with information potentially related to this incident should call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at (800) 577-TIPS.