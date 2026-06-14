NYNJ World Cup watch parties begin as Jersey Fan Hub opens in Harrison

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The Brief The Jersey Fan Hub opens Sunday at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. Fans can watch live World Cup matches on a giant screen, with entertainment, giveaways and family-friendly programming. Free World Cup fan events are also continuing in Queens and the Bronx, but tickets are required or capacity is limited.



World Cup watch parties are officially underway across New York and New Jersey as the Jersey Fan Hub opens Sunday in Harrison.

What we know:

The Jersey Fan Hub at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, officially opens Sunday as one of the region’s main FIFA World Cup 26 fan destinations.

The site will feature live match broadcasts on a 60-foot screen, entertainment, interactive activations, giveaways and family-friendly programming throughout the tournament.

Admission is free, but tickets are required for entry each day.

Jersey Fan Hub opening day schedule

The opening day schedule begins with a ribbon-cutting at 11:30 a.m. Doors open at noon.

Sunday’s schedule includes:

Germany vs. Curaçao watch party at 1 p.m.

Family performance from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Netherlands vs. Japan watch party at 4 p.m.

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador watch party at 7 p.m.

The event closes at 9 p.m.

Brazil vs. Morocco recap

FIFA World Cup 26 action officially arrived at New York New Jersey Stadium on Saturday, when Brazil and Morocco played to a 1-1 draw.

More than 80,000 fans attended the venue’s first World Cup match, according to NYNJ organizers.

Ismael Saibari and Vinícius Jr. scored in the draw, giving both teams a point to open their tournament campaigns.

World Cup action returns to New York New Jersey Stadium on Tuesday, June 16, when France faces Senegal at 3 p.m.

Queens Group Stage HQ

World Cup events are also continuing at the Queens Group Stage HQ.

On Sunday, fans can watch Germany vs. Curaçao at 1 p.m., followed by a DJ David performance at 3 p.m., Netherlands vs. Japan at 4 p.m., Nina Sky at 6 p.m. and Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador at 7 p.m.

Admission is free, but tickets are required for entry each day.

On Monday, June 15, Wyclef Jean’s Carnival is scheduled at the Queens Group Stage HQ, with performances by Wyclef Jean, DJ David and Nina Sky, along with live match broadcasts, giant viewing screens, activations and food and beverage options.

Bronx Fan Zone

The Bronx Fan Zone is also open this weekend at Bronx Terminal Market.

The fan zone includes match watch parties, local food, entertainment and family-friendly activities.

Doors open Sunday at 11 a.m. Germany vs. Curaçao will be shown at 1 p.m., followed by Netherlands vs. Japan at 4 p.m.

Admission is free, but capacity is limited. Alcohol will not be served at the Bronx Fan Zone.

What's next:

Fans heading to World Cup matches or fan events are encouraged to plan transportation ahead of time and check public safety information before leaving.