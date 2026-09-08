Mamdani creates 'Office of Worker Power' to help 'improve working conditions'

The Brief New York City is now home to the country's first Office of Worker Power, designed to help workers become "informed and connected." This new office "will make sure workers have a seat at the table before exploitation becomes a crisis and violations become routine," the mayor said when announcing its creation.



New York City is now home to the country's first Office of Worker Power, designed to help workers become "informed and connected."

Mayor's Office of Worker Power

What we know:

The Mayor's Office of Worker Power, launched by Mayor Zohran Mamdani, will aid workers throughout the city build and organize power to "improve their working conditions and their lives."

This new office (MOWP) "will make sure workers have a seat at the table before exploitation becomes a crisis and violations become routine," the mayor said when announcing its creation.

According to the mayor's administration, MOWP will:

convene rank-and-file workers, union leaders, worker centers, immigrant workers, gig workers and platform workers

hold public hearings on significant worker issues

provide referrals to organizations that support workers

coordinate with city agencies to produce research on pressing issues facing workers

develop policy proposals informed by workers’ experiences

engage workers on emerging challenges, including new technologies, worker misclassification, immigration-based exploitation and climate risks to worker safety

connect workers with information about their rights at everyday touchpoints, including workforce centers, libraries, IDNYC offices, schools and community events