NYC streets will be named after Knicks players for a time, Mamdani says
NEW YORK - Mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced that several New York City streets will temporarily share a co-name with a Knicks player.
Knicks street co-namings
"This championship is bigger than basketball," the mayor said when he revealed the co-names. "It represents what our city is capable of when the odds are stacked against us.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 18: Zohran Mamdani, New York City Mayor and OG Anunoby of the New York Knicks are seen on a float during the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade and victory rally celebrating winning the 2026 NBA Finals on June 1
Each temporary sign will feature both the player's name and jersey number, and will stay up for one month.
The street locations are listed here in their entirety:
- Sixth Avenue and West Houston Street – Jordan Clarkson, #00
- Sixth Avenue and Bleeker Street – Dillon Jones, #1
- Sixth Avenue and Minetta Lane – Miles "Deuce" McBride, #2
- Sixth Avenue and West 3rd Street – Josh Hart, #3
- Sixth Avenue and West 4th Street – Pacôme Dadiet, #4
- Sixth Avenue and Washington Place – Jose Alvarado, #5
- Sixth Avenue and West 8th Street – OG Anunoby, #8
- Sixth Avenue and West 9th Street – Kevin McCullar Jr., #9
- Seventh Avenue South and West 11th Street – Jalen Brunson, #11
- Seventh Avenue and West 13th Street – Tyler Kolek, #13
- Seventh Avenue and West 20th Street – Jeremy Sochan, #20
- Seventh Avenue and West 23rd Street – Mitchell Robinson, #23
- Seventh Avenue and West 25th Street – Mikal Bridges, #25
- Seventh Avenue and West 32nd Street – Karl-Anthony Towns, #32
- Sixth Avenue and West 44th Street – Landry Shamet, #44
- Seventh Avenue and West 50th Street – Trey Jemison III, #50
- Seventh Avenue and West 51st Street – Mohamed Diawara, #51
- Seventh Avenue and West 55th Street – Ariel Hukporti, #55
The Source: This article includes information provided by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.