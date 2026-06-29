NYC streets will be named after Knicks players for a time, Mamdani says

The Brief Mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced that several New York City streets will temporarily share a co-name with a Knicks player. Each temporary sign will feature both the player's name and jersey number, and will stay up for one month. The street locations are listed below in their entirety.



Mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced that several New York City streets will temporarily share a co-name with a Knicks player.

Knicks street co-namings

"This championship is bigger than basketball," the mayor said when he revealed the co-names. "It represents what our city is capable of when the odds are stacked against us.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 18: Zohran Mamdani, New York City Mayor and OG Anunoby of the New York Knicks are seen on a float during the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade and victory rally celebrating winning the 2026 NBA Finals on June 1 Expand

Each temporary sign will feature both the player's name and jersey number, and will stay up for one month.

The street locations are listed here in their entirety:

Sixth Avenue and West Houston Street – Jordan Clarkson, #00

Sixth Avenue and Bleeker Street – Dillon Jones, #1

Sixth Avenue and Minetta Lane – Miles "Deuce" McBride, #2

Sixth Avenue and West 3rd Street – Josh Hart, #3

Sixth Avenue and West 4th Street – Pacôme Dadiet, #4

Sixth Avenue and Washington Place – Jose Alvarado, #5

Sixth Avenue and West 8th Street – OG Anunoby, #8

Sixth Avenue and West 9th Street – Kevin McCullar Jr., #9

Seventh Avenue South and West 11th Street – Jalen Brunson, #11

Seventh Avenue and West 13th Street – Tyler Kolek, #13

Seventh Avenue and West 20th Street – Jeremy Sochan, #20

Seventh Avenue and West 23rd Street – Mitchell Robinson, #23

Seventh Avenue and West 25th Street – Mikal Bridges, #25

Seventh Avenue and West 32nd Street – Karl-Anthony Towns, #32

Sixth Avenue and West 44th Street – Landry Shamet, #44

Seventh Avenue and West 50th Street – Trey Jemison III, #50

Seventh Avenue and West 51st Street – Mohamed Diawara, #51

Seventh Avenue and West 55th Street – Ariel Hukporti, #55