Rain, scattered storms target NYC area on muggy Thursday

The Brief It will be warm, muggy and wet Thursday in the New York City area with isolated rain and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. After on and off rain this morning, another blast of showers and storms will arrive this evening. The messy forecast should clear up in time for Labor Day weekend.



It will be warm, muggy and wet Thursday in the New York City area with isolated rain and thunderstorms possible throughout the day.

Thursday weather in NYC

What we know:

A noticeable shift in weather brought warmer, humid air into the Tri-State Area, setting up a round of unsettled conditions Thursday into Friday, but it should clear up in time for Labor Day weekend.

Timeline:

After on and off rain Thursday morning, expect mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the 80s by the afternoon.

Another blast of showers and thunderstorms arrives in the evening and overnight.

Most of the area will see a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain by Friday morning.

A stormy week

Local perspective:

The FOX Forecast Center said New York City was included in a Level 2 out of 4 flash flood threat Wednesday, which was expected to be the peak of this week's multi-day severe weather threat.

There were periods of downpours in the city, though the heaviest rain stayed mainly to the south in New Jersey and Philadelphia.