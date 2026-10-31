NYC Village Halloween Parade '26: Route map, street closures, and what to know

The Brief New York City's famous Village Halloween Parade is back for 2026, which means street closures will be in effect in Lower Manhattan. Every year, thousands of New Yorkers and artists from around the world get decked out in elaborate costumes to march up 6th Avenue on Halloween Night. The theme is "Body and Soul," highlighting how "the separation of matter and spirit, of life and death, becomes less clear on Hallow’s Eve."



New York City's famous Village Halloween Parade is back in 2026, bringing a procession of elaborate costumes, giant puppets, musicians, dancers and more through Lower Manhattan.

The annual spectacle draws thousands of New Yorkers and artists from around the world to show off their creativity on Halloween Night.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Participants in costume march during the 2025 New York City Halloween Parade in the West Village on October 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

When is the parade?

Big picture view:

The NY Village Halloween Parade is held every year on October 31, rain or shine.

The 2026 parade starts at 7 p.m. Saturday. It typically lasts about four hours and wraps up around 11 p.m.

The parade is a free event, but you must be wearing a costume in order to participate.

What is the route?

Local perspective:

The Village Halloween Parade route runs straight up 6th Avenue, starting at Canal Street and ending at West 16th.

Credit: Village Halloween Parade

Where to watch?

What you can do:

Viewers can line up to watch the parade on both sides of 6th Ave, between King Street and West 15th.

According to organizers, the most crowded portion of the route is between Bleeker and 14th. So you should arrive early to get a prime viewing spot.

What is the theme?

Dig deeper:

This year's theme is "Body and Soul," highlighting how "the separation of matter and spirit, of life and death, becomes less clear on Hallow’s Eve, when the Skeletons – the OG ‘All Souls’ – reunite with their bodies to dance one more time."

What streets are closed?

Why you should care:

A handful of streets will be closed off for the Halloween parade at NYPD's discretion.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: A participant in a Jigsaw costume from "Saw" marches during the 2025 New York City Halloween Parade in the West Village on October 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Here's the full list of road closures, according to the NYC Department of Transportation:

Formation:

6th Avenue between Spring Street and Canal Street

Dominick Street between Varick Street and 6th Avenue

Sullivan Street between Broome Street and Spring Street

Broome Street between Sullivan Street and Varick Street

Spring Street between Sullivan Street and Varick Street

Route:

6th Avenue between Spring Street and West 18th Street

Dispersal:

West 16th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

West 17th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

West 18th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

5th Avenue between 14th Street and 19th Street

7th Avenue between 14th Street and 19th Street

Miscellaneous:

West 10th Street between 6th Avenue and Greenwich Avenue

Van Dam Street between Varick Street and 5th Avenue